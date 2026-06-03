Texas lands commitment from top transfer SS Linkin Garcia

The Longhorns are already doing work in the portal!

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Texas has earned the commitment from Texas Tech shortstop transfer Linkin Garcia, one of the nation’s best freshmen in 2026.

Garcia was a top-100 prospect in the Perfect Game Class of 2025 who started all 55 games for a struggling Texas Tech squad.

Garcia played shortstop for the Red Raiders and led the team in ABs, slashing .338/.387/.489 with 21 doubles and four homers.

The 6’5 California product was an All-Big 12 first-team member and the No. 23 ranked player in 64Analytics transfer portal rankings.

The fit is seamless for Texas, who knew it needed an infielder in this cycle to replace graduating Temo Becerra.

Garcia will get to learn under infield and hitting coach Troy Tulowitzki, a former all-star shortstop for the Rockies who was similarly tall for his position. Garcia is expected to play at third base for the Longhorns. He is a top prospect in the 2027 MLB Draft.

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