Texas lands its 2027 QB in Ty Knutson

Steve Sarkisian took a little longer to snag his quarterback in the 2027 cycle. But after they offered 2027 Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley signal-caller Ty Knutson, it was only a matter of time.

Knutson committed to Texas today, he tells Inside Texas. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder chose the Horns over Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and SMU.

“(Texas) said they love how accurate I am,” Knutson explained. “They can really see how my play translates to their game (offense). I think my game translates great for Texas.”

During the Class 5A DI State Championship run in 2025, Knutson and Smithson Valley were spectacular.

He was 193-of-298 passing, 2,610 yards, and 64.7% Completion, with 29 touchdowns and three, 3 Interceptions. On the ground, he notched 87 carries for 232 yards, five scores.

Knutson is currently unranked in Texas for the Class of 2027, according to the Rivals Recruiting Rankings.

