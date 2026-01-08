Texas lands LSU portal DT Zion Williams

Former Lufkin (Texas) product and LSU defensive tackle Zion Williams is headed back to the Lone Star State. He committed to the Longhorns today.

The 6-foot-4, 355-pound interior defender will have four years of eligibility. He originally chose the Tigers over Texas, Texas A&M, and Arkansas, in part to follow DL coach Bo Davis.

Davis quickly left Baton Rouge after Williams signed and he’s now seen three DL coaches in 12 months. He wanted a fresh start. Kenny Baker said let’s go.

Williams is ranked as the No. 705 overall prospect and the No. 69 defensive lineman in the transfer portal in the On3 Industry Ranking. On3 ranks Williams as the No. 68 defensive lineman in the portal.

In the class of 2025, Williams was ranked as the No. 492 overall prospect, the No. 48 defensive lineman, and the No. 67 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Williams as the No. 65 defensive lineman and the No. 102 player in Texas.

