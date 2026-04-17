Texas lands Tennessee transfer guard Amari Evans
Texas has added a player looking to trade in his bright apparel for the right shade of orange. Tennessee guard Amari Evans has committed to Texas, he announced. Evans is the No 97 player in the portal, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking.
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Evans, who just completed his freshman season at Tennessee, appeared in 35 games for the Volunteers with two starts. In 14.4 mpg, he averaged 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per contest. The 6-foot-5, 220 pounder shot 42% from the field, 22% from three, and 54% from the line.
Evans’ season high in scoring was versus Vanderbilt in an 86-82 loss. He scored 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting and was 2-for-6 from three. He had two other double-digit scoring games. One was in a loss at Arkansas and the other was in a blowout non-conference win over South Carolina State.
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Evans logged double-digit minutes in 26 of the 35 games he played for Rick Barnes‘ squad. He played at least 13 minutes in all of Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament games in their run to the elite eight, including a 26-minute night versus Miami (Ohio) in the first round.
Evans is ranked as the No. 98 overall prospect and the No. 19 shooting guard in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. On3 ranks him as the No. 133 overall prospect and the No. 28 shooting guard in the portal.
The roster
Confirmed coming back (1)
- C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
Eligible to return (4)
- F Dailyn Swain: 17.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg – Declared for NBA draft
- G Anthon McDermott: 0.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.3 apg
- F John Clark
- C Lewis Obiorah
Added via the portal (3)
- F David Punch, TCU: 14.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.0 apg
- G Isaiah Johnson, Colorado: 16.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg
- G Amari Evans, Tennessee: 4.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg
The 2026 class (4)
- W Austin Goosby: No. 58 per Rivals
- F Bo Ogden: No. 45 per Rivals
- G Joe Sterling: No. 138 per Rivals
- C Coleman Elkins: Unranked
Out of eligibility (6)
- G Tramon Mark: 14.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg
- G Jordan Pope: 13.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.9 apg
- G Chendall Weaver: 5.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg
- F Lassina Traore: 3.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- F Cole Bott (Walk-on): 0.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg, 0.2 apg
- G Brandon Taylor (Walk-on): 0.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.0 apg
Entered portal (4)
- G Camden Heide: 5.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.7 apg – South Carolina
- G Simeon Wilcher: 5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg – Seton Hall
- F Nic Codie: 4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg
- F Declan Duru: 1.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.0 apg