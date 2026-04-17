Texas lands Tennessee transfer guard Amari Evans

Texas has added a player looking to trade in his bright apparel for the right shade of orange. Tennessee guard Amari Evans has committed to Texas, he announced. Evans is the No 97 player in the portal, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking.

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BREAKING: Tennessee transfer guard Amari Evans has committed to Texas🤘https://t.co/78sIzW9TUo pic.twitter.com/1ThJaZrLew — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 17, 2026

Evans, who just completed his freshman season at Tennessee, appeared in 35 games for the Volunteers with two starts. In 14.4 mpg, he averaged 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per contest. The 6-foot-5, 220 pounder shot 42% from the field, 22% from three, and 54% from the line.

Evans’ season high in scoring was versus Vanderbilt in an 86-82 loss. He scored 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting and was 2-for-6 from three. He had two other double-digit scoring games. One was in a loss at Arkansas and the other was in a blowout non-conference win over South Carolina State.

Evans logged double-digit minutes in 26 of the 35 games he played for Rick Barnes‘ squad. He played at least 13 minutes in all of Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament games in their run to the elite eight, including a 26-minute night versus Miami (Ohio) in the first round.

Evans is ranked as the No. 98 overall prospect and the No. 19 shooting guard in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. On3 ranks him as the No. 133 overall prospect and the No. 28 shooting guard in the portal.

The roster

Confirmed coming back (1)

C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg

Eligible to return (4)

Added via the portal (3)

The 2026 class (4)

W Austin Goosby : No. 58 per Rivals

: No. 58 per Rivals F Bo Ogden : No. 45 per Rivals

: No. 45 per Rivals G Joe Sterling : No. 138 per Rivals

: No. 138 per Rivals C Coleman Elkins: Unranked

Out of eligibility (6)

Entered portal (4)