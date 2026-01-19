Texas lands three players on Perfect Game's preseason All-SEC team

Texas baseball is headed into year two of the Jim Schlossnagle era, and the Longhorns are looking to improve upon a strong 2025 regular season that ended with a disappointing exit in the Austin region. The Longhorns bolstered their roster with the portal and wound up with the No. 15 ranked portal class heading into what’s expected to be another strong season. D1Baseball ranked Texas No. 3 in the preseason, while Baseball America labeled the Longhorns as the No. 8 team ahead of the 2026 campaign.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

On Monday, Perfect Game announced its preseason All-SEC team. Let’s look at the three players Texas landed on the list.

Dylan Volantis, LHP

One of the top pitchers in the nation as a true freshman, Volantis found himself as a Golden Spikes semifinalist last year. It is easy to see how he lands on this list, though he’s listed as a relief pitcher. Volantis is expected to be in Texas’ weekend rotation this year.

Volantis is the perfect example of why velocity can be overlooked. He sits comfortably with a velo in the low 90s on his fastest pitch, but the hitters cannot touch the ball because of movement. A whole article could be written on explaining xWOBA and a brief explanation can be found here, but all we really need to know is that in the below graphic, deep red = VERY GOOD. While Volantis does throw a lot of strikes, he has batters chasing the pitches that aren’t strikes at an extremely high rate.

Carson Tinney, C

Tinney, a Notre Dame transfer, was a finalist for the Buster Posey Award, an award given to the nation’s best catcher. To go from one finalist on the roster last year in Rylan Galvan to another on this year’s team in Tinney is something unheard of before the portal rolled around. Yet here we are.

Tinney had one of the best offensive outputs in the nation to conclude the 2025 baseball season. To have an average exit velocity of 98.3 mph is absurd. Line drives, line drives, line drives. If Tinney can provide this level of consistency and power for Texas, the Longhorns should have a fantastic season regardless of his defense.

Aiden Robbins, OF

Robbins was well regarded as one of the best hitters in college baseball during the 2025 season. The only thing that loomed after his addition were questions about if his bat can translate to SEC play.

Those questions should have been quelled with his summer in the Cape Cod League. Against the top pitching competition and with a wooden bat, Robbins led the Cape Cod with a .936 OPS. He also displayed some power with 6 HRs in 26 games, leading the league with a .545 slugging percentage.

These are some very talented players. It’s easy to see why they made the preseason All-SEC team for Perfect Game.

With high level play from these three, Texas should enjoy a fantastic season.