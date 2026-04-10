Texas lands three-star OL Keyon Hemphill-Woods

Texas OL coach Kyle Flood is always looking for developmental pieces for high school recruiting. Today, the Longhorns took a commitment from 2027 Columbus (Texas) OL Keyon Hemphill-Woods.

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The 6-foot-3, 275-pound three-star chose the Horns over Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, and Auburn. Hemphill-Woods projects to guard or tackle.

“I am really excited about it,” Hemphill-Woods told On3. “Texas is my dream school, so it means a lot more. It means the world. Also, I got to see coach (Kyle) Flood teach the players, and I loved how he coached and he can develop players.”

He joins Austin Westlake’s Jackson Cook along the O-line haul in 2027.

Hemphill-Woods is the No. 437 overall prospect, No. 30 IOL, and No. 63 rated player in Texas for the Class of 2027, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

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