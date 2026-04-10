Texas lands three-star OL Keyon Hemphill-Woods
Texas OL coach Kyle Flood is always looking for developmental pieces for high school recruiting. Today, the Longhorns took a commitment from 2027 Columbus (Texas) OL Keyon Hemphill-Woods.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound three-star chose the Horns over Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, and Auburn. Hemphill-Woods projects to guard or tackle.
“I am really excited about it,” Hemphill-Woods told On3. “Texas is my dream school, so it means a lot more. It means the world. Also, I got to see coach (Kyle) Flood teach the players, and I loved how he coached and he can develop players.”
- 1New
PJ Haggerty commits to Texas A&M
- 2
Matas Vokietaitis will return to Texas
- 3
Auburn's Elyjah Freeman enters portal
- 4
Predicting Louisville, Michigan & more to land transfer targets
- 5
Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen returning to Florida
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
He joins Austin Westlake’s Jackson Cook along the O-line haul in 2027.
Hemphill-Woods is the No. 437 overall prospect, No. 30 IOL, and No. 63 rated player in Texas for the Class of 2027, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!
InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.
Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
- Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
- Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
- High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
- Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts
- So much more!
SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!
Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.