Texas LB Trey Moore selected in the 4th round of the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins

Former Texas LB Trey Moore was selected 4th round, taken by the Miami Dolphins.

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Moore joined the Longhorns out of the transfer portal in 2024, driving up 35 from UTSA to Texas.

At UTSA, Moore recorded 35.5 TFLs and 22 sacks over two seasons after a redshirt 2021, joining the Longhorns as one of the premier transfers in the country.

In his first year, Moore started slow, but picked up late in the season as a lethal pass rush option in a strong room of edge rushers. recording zero sacks in his first eight games.

But after a takedown against Florida, Moore would record eight total in those final eight games of the season, including two in the postseason, most notably putting on the season-ending hit on Carson Beck in the SEC Championship game.

Despite the 36 overall pressures on the season, Moore decided to return to Austin for his redshirt senior year, as well as taking on a new endeavor: playing the off-ball linebacker role.

With the emergence of superstar pass rusher Colin Simmons, Moore’s best role was suited for the Sam Linebacker position, one where he could both rush the passer and play coverage. He flashed early against Ohio State, who often had two tight ends on the field, leaving Texas in the base defense Moore thrived in.

He’d really pick up his production once again in the middle of the year against teams like Oklahoma and Kentucky, and was an extremely important piece as a linebacker late in the season.

After Anthony Hill’s injury sidelined him for the final two games of the season, Moore led the team in snaps against Texas A&M as the primary middle linebacker and did an admirable job, helping Texas take down the Aggies to end the year.

Questions surrounded Moore’s draft stock, given his lack of size to be an edge rusher but lack of longterm snaps as an off-ball, but his talent was too high to keep on the draft board for too long.