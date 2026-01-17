Skip to main content
Texas
Texas Longhorns hit the road, extend number of offers to 2027, 2028 prospects

by: Justin Wells

The Texas Longhorns football staff was on the recruiting trail on Thursday and Friday, extending a number of offers to prospects, coast-to-coast.

Many of the newly offered have new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s handprints all over them. Here’s a brief look at each new UT target from East to the West coast.

Jesiah Fields, DL, Charlotte (NC) Corvian Community – 2027

Nathanael Kamba, DL, Charlotte (NC) Corvian Community – 2027

Yahzeen Zion, DE/EDGE, Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge – 2027

AJ Randle Jr, DE/EDGE/ATH, Raeliegh (NC) Garner – 2027

Noah Glover, LB/ATH, Haymarket (Virg.) Battlefield – 2027

Jalaythan Mayfield, LB, Lincolnton (NC) – 2027

Keaton Fields, WR/ATH, Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton – 2028

Austin Ballou, OT, Charlotte (NC) Mallard Creek – 2028

Jaelyn Easterling-Flores, DB/ATH, Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert EDGE – 2028

