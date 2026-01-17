Texas Longhorns hit the road, extend number of offers to 2027, 2028 prospects
The Texas Longhorns football staff was on the recruiting trail on Thursday and Friday, extending a number of offers to prospects, coast-to-coast.
Many of the newly offered have new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s handprints all over them. Here’s a brief look at each new UT target from East to the West coast.
Jesiah Fields, DL, Charlotte (NC) Corvian Community – 2027
Nathanael Kamba, DL, Charlotte (NC) Corvian Community – 2027
Yahzeen Zion, DE/EDGE, Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge – 2027
AJ Randle Jr, DE/EDGE/ATH, Raeliegh (NC) Garner – 2027
Noah Glover, LB/ATH, Haymarket (Virg.) Battlefield – 2027
Jalaythan Mayfield, LB, Lincolnton (NC) – 2027
Keaton Fields, WR/ATH, Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton – 2028
Austin Ballou, OT, Charlotte (NC) Mallard Creek – 2028
Jaelyn Easterling-Flores, DB/ATH, Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert EDGE – 2028
