Texas Longhorns hit the road, extend number of offers to 2027, 2028 prospects

The Texas Longhorns football staff was on the recruiting trail on Thursday and Friday, extending a number of offers to prospects, coast-to-coast.

Many of the newly offered have new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s handprints all over them. Here’s a brief look at each new UT target from East to the West coast.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

Jesiah Fields, DL, Charlotte (NC) Corvian Community – 2027

Nathanael Kamba, DL, Charlotte (NC) Corvian Community – 2027

Yahzeen Zion, DE/EDGE, Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge – 2027

AJ Randle Jr, DE/EDGE/ATH, Raeliegh (NC) Garner – 2027

Noah Glover, LB/ATH, Haymarket (Virg.) Battlefield – 2027

Jalaythan Mayfield, LB, Lincolnton (NC) – 2027

Keaton Fields, WR/ATH, Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton – 2028

Austin Ballou, OT, Charlotte (NC) Mallard Creek – 2028

Jaelyn Easterling-Flores, DB/ATH, Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert EDGE – 2028

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.