Texas
Texas Longhorns Offseason Intel: Sark’s Program Audit Taking Shape

Eric Nahlinby: Eric Nahlin37 minutes ago
Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The penultimate week of winter offseason draws to a conclusion today. It’s been clear for some time that Steve Sarkisian gave his program a thorough audit. Much of the audit was easy to spot from the outside, but there are a handful of factors he identified that remain a work in progress. These issues can be addressed with hires, but they are not immediately fixed. They aren’t like identifying the need for dynamic running backs and then adding Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers and voila.

