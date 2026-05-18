Texas Looks Like a No. 1 Team — But There’s Still Pushback

Will the Longhorns land another No. 1 preseason ranking?

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In this episode of the Reheat, Evan Vieth and Joe Cook discuss the complexities and realities surrounding preseason college football rankings, particularly focusing on the Texas Longhorns and the likelihood of them being ranked preseason number one again. They explore the historical rarity of preseason number one teams winning the national championship, noting it has happened only once in approximately the past 15 years. The conversation delves into the factors influencing preseason rankings, such as quarterback hype, roster talent, roster youth, and the impact of external elements like the transfer portal and NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) rules.

The hosts reflect on last year’s preseason poll, where Texas was ranked number one largely due to the hype around Arch Manning and the perceived talent on the roster, including a strong recruiting class and prior draft success. However, they acknowledge the team’s youth, offensive line weaknesses, and defensive inconsistencies that led to underperformance. They note that the preseason votes are now more dispersed among several teams rather than concentrated on one dominant program, highlighting the increasing parity in college football.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Joe and Evan identify several leading contenders for the preseason number one spot, including Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Indiana, and Miami. However, there is no clear consensus, and votes are expected to be split. They discuss how voters’ reluctance to rank Texas number one again might be influenced by the disappointment of last season’s results and the skepticism surrounding the team’s ability to overcome previous shortcomings. The conversation also touches on how schedules and perceived uncertainties, like coaching changes or defensive questions, influence rankings.

Ultimately, while Texas arguably has a stronger case for the top preseason ranking this year than last, the stigma from last season and the rise of other competitive teams may prevent them from reclaiming the number one spot.

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