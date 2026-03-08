Texas loses heartbreaker in Austin to Oklahoma, return to bubble jeopardy to end regular season

Pandemonium struck Senior Night in Austin on Saturday.

Despite the Longhorn crowd getting to honor seniors like Chendall Weaver, Jordan Pope and Tramon Mark in their final game at the Moody Center, Saturday’s game was all Oklahoma’s by the end of the fourth quarter.

The Sooners were up by four with just 30 seconds left in the game, and the ball was in their possession. Even as the underdog, it looked like they were waltzing into a potential job-saving win for head coach Porter Moser, spoiling the festivities and giving Texas reason for major headaches come selection Sunday.

Then, in the snap of a finger, we were heading to overtime. What happened?

The Sooners stepped out of bounds, allowing Texas to take the ball back with 25 seconds left. Tramon Mark hoisted up a fading three and was fouled. He hit all three of his shots.

Oklahoma nailed their on the other end, and down three, Texas looked to Jordan Pope, who ended the night with 30 points, to tie the game.

He missed.

But somehow, some way, the ball ended back in his hands, and on his second three-point attempt, he was fouled, just like Mark. Pope hit the first two, and even after Moser attempted to ice him, Pope nailed the final shot.

We were onto OT.

“I just want to thank Longhorn Nation,” Pope said in his final presser in the Moody Center. “The support that they showed tonight was huge. It was, it was thrilling for me personally. Just seeing my two years here, coming from Oregon State. I’m grateful, appreciative and blessed. Austin, Texas changed my life. I’m glad to have been at home for two years, and it’s not the end. We have the SEC tournament, hopefully a good March Madness run. Just wanted to say thank you to the Longhorn Nation and thanks for all the support, and let’s keep it going.

But even with a re-energized crowd, screaming OU sucks as the tip-off of OT commenced, the Longhorns didn’t have enough juice to get it done. Texas would fall 88-85 in that overtime period, locking themselves into the No. 10 seed in the SEC.

That OT period quickly turned disastrous for Texas. Oklahoma executed offensively in the first possession, and Mark left four straight points on the board with a missed layup and two missed free throws.

Even with a tremendous rebounding effort from Dailyn Swain, kicking it out to Pope for a lead-taking three with 1:18 left, Texas had run out of gas. OU took the lead on a second-chance bucket from a missed three, a consistent strength for them that night.

“It’s huge. You need second-chance points, obviously, in this league. But none bigger than off Nigel. We ran the little action for Nigel, and he missed the three and Moe tipped it in,” Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser said. “That was huge. That was a really, really huge play.”

Pope took a late clock jumper, and as the Sooners drove down the court, Oklahoma guard Xzayvier Brown split the Texas defense, kicking to a wide-open three-point shooter.

Dagger.

OU took the four-point lead, and another Pope miss led to Oklahoma shooting free throws, and Texas fans heading to the exits.

Swain, Texas’ star and a consensus first-round pick, took just one shot in the final five minutes of regulation and overtime. He made just one basket in the final nine minutes of that regulation. For a player many see as the face of this team, most of tonight felt like it was on the shoulders of Pope to do everything on the offensive end.

It was a bad loss to take for so many reasons. They’re your bitter rival. It was senior night. But most of all, Texas is back to being in jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament and all the Madness March brings.

“We really have to just keep flipping the coin,” Miller said about finding success on defense moving forward.

Still, with many other bubble teams taking losses this weekend, Texas is likely to wake up tomorrow as an 11-seed. They’ll travel to Nashville on Wednesday to play in the first round of the SEC tournament against another familiar foe, Ole Miss and head coach Chris Beard. A win should secure a spot in the tournament.

Fans won’t be enjoying the conversations if they lose.