Texas’ Most Important Under-the-Radar Players

Don’t forget about these ballers…

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In this episode of the Quick Hitters Monday show by Inside Texas, hosts Evan Vieth and Nash Talks Texas delve into the topic of underrated Texas Longhorns football players, highlighting several defensive standouts and their potential impact on the team’s future. The discussion spotlights players such as Bo Mascoe, Alex January, Lance Jackson, and Ryan Niblett, emphasizing their unique contributions and underrated status within the team’s roster. They examine positional roles, player development, and how certain athletes might shape Texas’s defensive and special teams strategies moving forward.

Additionally, the hosts touch on the Texas baseball team’s recent performance, particularly focusing on pitcher Ruger Riojas injury status and the strategic use of pitchers in the postseason. The conversation wraps up with a mention of some promising relief pitchers and starters who could become key contributors.

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