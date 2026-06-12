Texas moves into the top 10 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings
With the additions of four-star EDGE JaBarrius Garror and four-star defensive tackle Kasi Currie, the Longhorns have made their way into the top 10 of the 2027 Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.
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Texas entered Friday morning ranked No. 13 but now sit at No. 10 after the addition of Garror earlier this morning.
Top 2027 Recruiting Classes
- Texas A&M (20 commits)
- Miami (18 commits)
- Texas Tech (11 commits)
- Oklahoma (22 commits)
- Florida (23 commits)
- Notre Dame (18 commits)
- Ohio State (13 commits)
- USC (13 commits)
- Oregon (17 commits)
- Texas (14 commits)
- Michigan (16 commits)
- Auburn (17 commits)
- Clemson (22 commits)
- UCLA (21 commits)
- Ole Miss (16 commits)
- Nebraska (16 commits)
- Georgia (13 commits)
- Penn State (20 commits)
- LSU (8 commits)
- Virginia Tech (23 commits)
- Cal (20 commits)
- Kentucky (23 commits)
- Washington (18 commits)
- Wisconsin (22 commits)
- Louisville (18 commits)
Texas 2027 commits
Easton Royal, WR, New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin
National: 6
Position: 1
State: 1
Kasi Currie, DL, Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon
National: 62
Position: 5
State: 6
Brock Williams, TE, Libertyville (Ill.)
National: 80
Position: 4
State: 5
JaBarrius Garror, EDGE, Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
National: 107
Position: 12
State: 3
Cameron Hall, EDGE, Mansfield (Texas) Summit
National: 118
Position: 13
State: 17
Derwin Fields, EDGE, Brookhaven (Miss.)
National: 220
Position: 22
State: 8
Noah Roberts, RB, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha
National: 259
Position: 18
State: 5
Briceson Thrower, WR, Forney (Texas) North Forney
National: 309
Position: 48
State: 45
Greedy James, CB, Manvel (Texas)
National: 315
Position: 26 (ranked as a safety)
State: 46
Keyon Hemphill-Woods, IOL, Columbus (Texas)
National: 459
Position: 36
State: 60
Cade Haug, LB, Katy (Texas)
National: 536
Position: 47
State: 71
Ty Knutson, QB, Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley
National: 542
Position: 34
State: 73
JT Geraci, TE, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep
National: 548
Position: 29
State: 15
Jackson Cook, IOL, Austin (Texas) Westlake
National: 787
Position: 61
State: 97