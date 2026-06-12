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Texas moves into the top 10 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook42 minutes agojosephcook89

With the additions of four-star EDGE JaBarrius Garror and four-star defensive tackle Kasi Currie, the Longhorns have made their way into the top 10 of the 2027 Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

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Texas entered Friday morning ranked No. 13 but now sit at No. 10 after the addition of Garror earlier this morning.

Top 2027 Recruiting Classes

  1. Texas A&M (20 commits)
  2. Miami (18 commits)
  3. Texas Tech (11 commits)
  4. Oklahoma (22 commits)
  5. Florida (23 commits)
  6. Notre Dame (18 commits)
  7. Ohio State (13 commits)
  8. USC (13 commits)
  9. Oregon (17 commits)
  10. Texas (14 commits)
  11. Michigan (16 commits)
  12. Auburn (17 commits)
  13. Clemson (22 commits)
  14. UCLA (21 commits)
  15. Ole Miss (16 commits)
  16. Nebraska (16 commits)
  17. Georgia (13 commits)
  18. Penn State (20 commits)
  19. LSU (8 commits)
  20. Virginia Tech (23 commits)
  21. Cal (20 commits)
  22. Kentucky (23 commits)
  23. Washington (18 commits)
  24. Wisconsin (22 commits)
  25. Louisville (18 commits)

Texas 2027 commits
Easton Royal, WR, New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin

National: 6
Position: 1
State: 1

Kasi Currie, DL, Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon

National: 62
Position: 5
State: 6

Brock Williams, TE, Libertyville (Ill.)

National: 80
Position: 4
State: 5

JaBarrius Garror, EDGE, Mobile (Ala.) Vigor

National: 107
Position: 12
State: 3

Cameron Hall, EDGE, Mansfield (Texas) Summit

National: 118
Position: 13
State: 17

Derwin Fields, EDGE, Brookhaven (Miss.)

National: 220
Position: 22
State: 8

Noah Roberts, RB, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha

National: 259
Position: 18
State: 5

Briceson Thrower, WR, Forney (Texas) North Forney

National: 309
Position: 48
State: 45

Greedy James, CB, Manvel (Texas)

National: 315
Position: 26 (ranked as a safety)
State: 46

Keyon Hemphill-Woods, IOL, Columbus (Texas)

National: 459
Position: 36
State: 60

Cade Haug, LB, Katy (Texas)

National: 536
Position: 47
State: 71

Ty Knutson, QB, Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley

National: 542
Position: 34
State: 73

JT Geraci, TE, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep

National: 548
Position: 29
State: 15

Jackson Cook, IOL, Austin (Texas) Westlake

National: 787
Position: 61
State: 97

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