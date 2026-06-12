Texas moves into the top 10 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings

With the additions of four-star EDGE JaBarrius Garror and four-star defensive tackle Kasi Currie, the Longhorns have made their way into the top 10 of the 2027 Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

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Texas entered Friday morning ranked No. 13 but now sit at No. 10 after the addition of Garror earlier this morning.

Top 2027 Recruiting Classes

Texas A&M (20 commits) Miami (18 commits) Texas Tech (11 commits) Oklahoma (22 commits) Florida (23 commits) Notre Dame (18 commits) Ohio State (13 commits) USC (13 commits) Oregon (17 commits) Texas (14 commits) Michigan (16 commits) Auburn (17 commits) Clemson (22 commits) UCLA (21 commits) Ole Miss (16 commits) Nebraska (16 commits) Georgia (13 commits) Penn State (20 commits) LSU (8 commits) Virginia Tech (23 commits) Cal (20 commits) Kentucky (23 commits) Washington (18 commits) Wisconsin (22 commits) Louisville (18 commits)

Texas 2027 commits

Easton Royal, WR, New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin

National: 6

Position: 1

State: 1

Kasi Currie, DL, Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon

National: 62

Position: 5

State: 6

Brock Williams, TE, Libertyville (Ill.)

National: 80

Position: 4

State: 5

JaBarrius Garror, EDGE, Mobile (Ala.) Vigor

National: 107

Position: 12

State: 3

Cameron Hall, EDGE, Mansfield (Texas) Summit

National: 118

Position: 13

State: 17

Derwin Fields, EDGE, Brookhaven (Miss.)

National: 220

Position: 22

State: 8

Noah Roberts, RB, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha

National: 259

Position: 18

State: 5

Briceson Thrower, WR, Forney (Texas) North Forney

National: 309

Position: 48

State: 45

Greedy James, CB, Manvel (Texas)

National: 315

Position: 26 (ranked as a safety)

State: 46

National: 459

Position: 36

State: 60

Cade Haug, LB, Katy (Texas)

National: 536

Position: 47

State: 71

Ty Knutson, QB, Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley

National: 542

Position: 34

State: 73

JT Geraci, TE, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep

National: 548

Position: 29

State: 15

Jackson Cook, IOL, Austin (Texas) Westlake

National: 787

Position: 61

State: 97