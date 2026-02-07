Texas moves past Ole Miss with huge late buckets from multiple Longhorns

At one point early Saturday afternoon, it felt like Texas was cruising to a dominant win at home against a former head coach.

The Horns led by as much as 18 in the first half and were dominant on both ends. Center Matas Vokietatis couldn’t be stopped in the paint, and Texas’ defense was smothering the Rebels. It felt like the Longhorns forced double-digit shots taken in the final three seconds of the shot clock.

“I just came into the game with confidence,” Vokietatis said. “Last game, I had a bad game. I just let the game flow and it paid off.”

But as the half wound down, Ole Miss began to claw back. At the break, the Horns led by 12, a comfortable but not dominant margin. That lead, though, would be completely alleviated in less than eight minutes of second-half game time.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 19-8 run, and Texas’ offense couldn’t keep up. To be fair to both sides, Ole Miss just couldn’t miss, shooting over 75% in the first major chunk of the second half (19/24, to be exact). But the Longhorns had let a lead slip, and it felt like a classic disappointing Texas basketball loss right as the team got hot.

But Texas never let up. Even with the team down three with under three minutes left, the Horns’ offense gave the home crowd one of its most exciting stretches of the season, ultimately giving Texas a 79-68 win over the Rebels and former head coach Chris Beard.

It all started with an unsung hero, one many of us had written off over the last few games. Jordan Pope caught a pass on the corner and shot up a late-in-the-clock three. As a whistle blew, the ball swished through the net. Pope had tied the game, and after a timeout and a free-throw, Texas was up 1.

The Horns would get a stop, and right back on the other side of the court attacked Pope.

He missed his driving finish, Vokietatis couldn’t recover for the dunk, but the ball scooted into the hands of Dailyn Swain. Swain, who had just two points up to that point, got the finish and the foul. Texas was up four out of nowhere, its biggest lead for 13 minutes of game time.

Ole Miss would get two chances, but Texas played fantastic defense and had the ball with the clock ticking down.

With the shot clock nearly expiring, the ball found its way into the hands of Simeon Wilcher, a guard averaging 4.3 points and .7 threes per game in conference play. Wilcher teed up and shot.

All that anyone in the stadium could hear was elation, as the Longhorn faithful that showed out on Saturday erupted with joy as Wilcher swished in the shot, giving Texas a seven-point lead with 40 seconds to go.

“I kinda had a feeling that it was going to go in when it left my hands,” Wilcher said. “After, it was just the whole crowd went crazy. Everybody went crazy, so I was just kind of feeding off that.”

This wasn’t Texas’ prettiest game. It was one they had to win. Ole Miss is a bottom-four team in the SEC, and one of just two truly mediocre teams Texas plays in the final eight games of the season.

But Texas had a few really notable performances, and the Longhorns ended the game on a stellar 14-0 run.

Vokietatis was phenomenal. He ended the game with 27 points and 7 rebounds, and just 2 personal fouls. In a game where Texas was without its backup big man, Vokietatis did a tremendous job of staying on the court and impacting the game, especially on the offensive end.

“He’s one of the hardest workers on our team,” Miller said about Vokietatis. “He’s able to play more minutes. What’s prevented him from playing more minutes in the past are those two or three plays where you have to be able to control your emotions, adjust and be a smarter defensive or offensive player. But he’s improved. And again, I would just tell you, Matas, this was his day. The reason we beat Ole Miss, he was the difference in the game on our end.”

Tramon Mark was an efficient offensive threat, scoring 19 on 57% shooting. He and Vokietatis made up for the lack of scoring from Swain, who ended with just seven after averaging over 20 in SEC play.

Mark, Vokietatis and Weaver were all +18 or better, and that trio took Texas over the edge in this one.

While it wasn’t a major factor for the players, it obviously meant a lot to these fans to get this win, particularly with who was on the other bench. It was Beard’s first time in Austin since his departure in late 2022, and the Longhorns took home the win in a game they couldn’t afford to drop.

The Longhorns have now won three straight in SEC play and are over .500 for the first time in conference play all season, notching their sixth win.

Texas will head to Missouri in a week’s time, a big rest before a stretch of five games in two weeks.