Texas moves up to No. 5 in the D1Baseball top 25

Following a sweep of Missouri that locked up a second-place finish in the SEC, the Texas Longhorns were ranked No. 5 in the D1Baseball top 25 released Monday morning. The Longhorns traded spots with Auburn, who went 1-3 last week while Texas went 3-0.

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Texas now heads to the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. The Longhorns have a double-bye into the quarterfinals and will face one of South Carolina, Tennessee, and Arkansas on Friday at 3 p.m.

The Longhorns finished the regular season 40-12 and 19-10 in the SEC.

Other teams from the SEC in the top 25 included No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 Auburn, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 12 Arkansas, No. 15 Alabama, No. 16 Mississippi State, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 18 Florida, and No. 23 Tennessee. Teams on Texas’ schedule that were ranked included No. 24 Coastal Carolina.

In Baseball America’s updated rankings, the Longhorns were No. 5, up one spot from last week.

UCLA Bruins North Carolina Tar Heels Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Georgia Bulldogs Texas Longhorns Auburn Tigers Oregon State Beavers Southern Miss Golden Eagles West Virginia Mountaineers Texas A&M Aggies Florida State Seminoles Arkansas Razorbacks Kansas Jayhawks Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Mississippi State Bulldogs Ole Miss Rebels Florida Gators Oklahoma State Cowboys Nebraska Cornhuskers Arizona State Sun Devils Cincinnati Bearcats Tennessee Volunteers Coastal Carolina Chanticleers USC Trojans

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