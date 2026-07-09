Skip to main content
Texas
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
Inside Texas
+

Inside Texas Basketball Recruiting

Texas now boasts the No. 6-ranked 2026 recruiting class thanks to Marcus Spears Jr.

Joe Cook
Joe Cook@josephcook89
7h
Untitled design - 2026-03-21T083447.628
Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller in the first half against the BYU Cougars during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

With the addition of Marcus Spears Jr. to the Texas Longhorns’ 2026 class, Sean Miller can now claim the No. 6 2026 class in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1 then get 50% off your first year!]

Spears Jr. is ranked as Rivals’ No. 10 overall prospect, No. 2 power forward, and No. 1 player in Texas in the 2026 class. The Rivals Industry Ranking labels Spears Jr. as the No. 7 overall prospect, the No. 2 power forward, and the No. 1 player in Texas.

He is labeled as a five-star by all three services. As a result, the Longhorns have brought in a tremendous class for the future of Miller’s program.

With his addition, Texas’ six-man class features two top-30 prospects, three top-75 prospects, and five total top-300 prospects. Lithuanian signee Mantas Laurencikas is not ranked by any of the three major services.

All rankings via the Rivals Industry Ranking

Marcus Spears, PF, Plano (Texas) Dynamic Prep

National: No. 7
Position (PF): No. 2
State: No. 1

Austin Goosby, SG, Melissa (Texas) Dynamic Prep

National: No. 27
Position (SF): No. 8
State: No. 2

Bo Ogden, G, Austin (Texas) Westlake

National: No. 53
Position (SF): No. 16
State: No. 6

Joe Sterling, G, Encino (Calif.) Harvard-Westlake

National: No. 124
Position: (SG) No. 31
State: No. 12

Coleman Elkins, C, Blair Academy via Austin (Texas)

National: No. 295
Position (C): No. 41
State: No. 8

Mantas Laurencikas, G, AS Monaco

National: N/A
Position (PG): N/A
State: N/A

Texas 2026-27 roster

Discuss This Article

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Inside Texas in the IT Members Only.

IT Members Only

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Inside Texas

More Inside Texas News