Texas now boasts the No. 6-ranked 2026 recruiting class thanks to Marcus Spears Jr.

With the addition of Marcus Spears Jr. to the Texas Longhorns’ 2026 class, Sean Miller can now claim the No. 6 2026 class in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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Spears Jr. is ranked as Rivals’ No. 10 overall prospect, No. 2 power forward, and No. 1 player in Texas in the 2026 class. The Rivals Industry Ranking labels Spears Jr. as the No. 7 overall prospect, the No. 2 power forward, and the No. 1 player in Texas.

He is labeled as a five-star by all three services. As a result, the Longhorns have brought in a tremendous class for the future of Miller’s program.

With his addition, Texas’ six-man class features two top-30 prospects, three top-75 prospects, and five total top-300 prospects. Lithuanian signee Mantas Laurencikas is not ranked by any of the three major services.

All rankings via the Rivals Industry Ranking

Marcus Spears, PF, Plano (Texas) Dynamic Prep

National: No. 7

Position (PF): No. 2

State: No. 1

Austin Goosby, SG, Melissa (Texas) Dynamic Prep

National: No. 27

Position (SF): No. 8

State: No. 2

Bo Ogden, G, Austin (Texas) Westlake

National: No. 53

Position (SF): No. 16

State: No. 6

Joe Sterling, G, Encino (Calif.) Harvard-Westlake

National: No. 124

Position: (SG) No. 31

State: No. 12

Coleman Elkins, C, Blair Academy via Austin (Texas)

National: No. 295

Position (C): No. 41

State: No. 8

Mantas Laurencikas, G, AS Monaco

National: N/A

Position (PG): N/A

State: N/A

Texas 2026-27 roster