Texas OF Aiden Robbins selected 92nd overall in the 2026 MLB Draft by the New York Mets

Star outfielder Aiden Robbins is off to the MLB, getting selected 92nd overall by the New York Mets.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1 then get 50% off your first year!]

Robbins is the second true Longhorn taken in the 2027 MLB Draft, as catcher Carson Tinney went just under 50 spots ahead at pick 43 to the Minnesota Twins.

Robbins transferred to Texas from Seton Hall in June of 2026 and made his mark with the program, hitting a team-high 24 homers with 64 RBI and a 1.122 OPS. This earned him the SEC Newcomer of the Year Award alongside an All-SEC first-team selection.

On top of conference awards, Robbins was nationally recognized, making four separate All-American teams, including first-team selections for Baseball America and the NCBWA.

Robbins’ ascension with Texas was tremendous, hitting double the homers from his past two seasons at Seton Hall, where he combined for 12 as an underclassman.

The Yardley, PA, product spent the majority of the season in centerfield for Texas, though he sacrificed those duties near the end of the season to get a better glove in the outfield in Dariyan Pendergrass, moving to right field.

Robbins was the 2026 NCAA Austin Regional Most Outstanding Player after smacking four homers with nine RBI in three games, also helping Texas advance through Oregon in the Super Regional and into the College World Series.

Going forward, Robbins projects as a high level corner outfielder in the pros, bringing a strong mix of contact and power that very few players in college baseball topped in 2026, especially given the step up in competition for Robbins.

It’s a surprising position for the talented Texas bat, who some saw as a first-round talent as recently as the day before the draft. Instead, Robbins falls to the third round at pick 92 with an estimated slot value of $860,000.

Here’s what MLB.com had to say about Robbins:

Robbins’ long track record of performance could land him in the first round. A year ago, he led the Big East Conference in batting (.422) and on-base percentage (.547) at Seton Hall before topping the Cape Cod League in hitting (.307), slugging (.545) and OPS (.936). He has wielded one of the Southeastern Conference’s most dangerous bats since transferring to Texas, quadrupling his previous career high with 24 homers this spring.

Becoming more aggressive has allowed Robbins to tap into increased power, as he’s chasing pitches more often but also driving them in the air much more frequently and hitting them harder and farther than ever before. His quick right-handed swing allows him to catch up to and destroy fastballs, though his new mindset has left him vulnerable to breaking balls and changeups. He holds his hands and back elbow high at the plate and balances briefly on his back leg before unleashing an uppercut stroke, a nontraditional approach that has resulted in his strikeout rate jumping from 13 percent as a sophomore to 32 percent in the Cape League and 23 percent with the Longhorns.

While Robbins produces lackluster run times out of the batter’s box, he’s an average runner with a knack for stealing and taking extra bases. A corner outfielder at Seton Hall and on the Cape, he has played a decent center field for Texas. He’ll get a chance to man center in pro ball but likely will wind up back in left or right, and his average arm strength works at all three spots.