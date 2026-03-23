Texas Offensive Line Rising & Texas Sports Thriving

It’s been a good week for Texas Sports. We talk all about the Longhorns and positive trends for the Texas O-line during spring football.

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In this episode of the Quick Hitter Show, hosts Evan Vieth and Nash Talks Texas discuss key developments in Texas athletics, focusing primarily on football, basketball, and baseball. The episode opens with exciting news about Laurence Seymore gaining eligibility, which significantly strengthens Texas’ offensive line both physically and mentally. The hosts analyze the experience and veteran presence on the offensive line, which could potentially elevate Texas from one of the weakest offensive lines in the SEC to a top contender. Attention then shifts to the upcoming Texas Pro Day, highlighting players like Ethan Burke who need to impress NFL scouts to improve their draft stock despite missing the NFL Combine invite. The conversation also touches on other prospects who may have their last opportunity to showcase skills on Texas’ campus.

The basketball segment celebrates both the Texas men’s and women’s teams advancing to the Sweet 16. The women’s team is favored to make the Final Four, while the men’s team is praised for their resilience, improved play, and coachability under Sean Miller, marking a remarkable turnaround from earlier struggles. The hosts commend the team’s key players and note the excitement surrounding their continued tournament success.

Finally, the discussion turns to Texas baseball, which has maintained an impressive 20-3 record and shown resilience in tough series, especially in Auburn. Despite some bullpen concerns, the team’s ability to bounce back after losses and maintain strong mental toughness is emphasized.

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