Texas offers to high school quarterbacks remain precious under Steve Sarkisian

Some teams blanket the country with scholarship offers, hoping one of the invitations is accepted. Some teams are very, very particular with how many offers they give out in an effort to make the prospect feel special and unique.

Texas isn’t afraid to send offers out in bulk at a number of positions. Quarterback is not one of those spots.

Steve Sarkisian and AJ Milwee don’t offer many scholarships to quarterbacks in a given cycle. In fact, since Texas signed Maalik Murphy in the 2022 class, Texas has sent out just 16 scholarship offers to high school QBs.

2023* (1): Arch Manning

2024 (4): Julian Sayin, Dylan Raiola, Jadyn Davis, Trey Owens

2025 (3): Bryce Underwood, Julian Lewis**, K.J. Lacey

2026 (4): Keisean Henderson, Jared Curtis, Dia Bell, Troy Huhn

2027 (4): Kavian Bryant, Peyton Houston, Brady Edmunds, Ty Knutson

*Some databases have other 2023 quarterbacks with Texas offers. Those were sent by Tom Herman‘s staff.

**Lewis was offered as 2026 prospect but later reclassified to 2025.

When the Longhorns offer a quarterback, it’s news. Texas wants these precious offers to be something a player with a lot of stars to his name sees as an opportunity unable to be passed up.

That’s what Ty Knutson did on Saturday when he committed to the Longhorns.

Knutson is Texas’ first in-state quarterback commitment since Trey Owens joined the Longhorns in the 2024 class. That speaks to how far and wide the Longhorns look for quarterbacks. Whether they’re from Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, or even the Lone Star State, high school signal-callers know a Texas offer is precious and is a hard opportunity to pass up. That is even more true for offers to in-state gunslingers.

Something that speaks to how valuable these offers are? Look at 2026 Florida quarterback signee Will Griffin. A four-star out of Tampa, Griffin has fantastic film, a great frame, and checks a lot of boxes at the position. Griffin even visited Texas multiple times during the most action-packed part of his recruitment in 2024. The Longhorns kept close tabs on him. But even with a strong pedigree, the Longhorns never offered. That shouldn’t be seen as a black mark against Griffin as he eventually committed and signed with the home-state Gators. Jon Sumrall keeping him in the fold was a big win for Florida. But it goes to show that some highly-ranked four-stars don’t have everything Sarkisian and Milwee want from a quarterback. Those stars don’t always align.

With Knutson, who said Texas admired his accuracy and his fit within the offense, the Longhorns once again kept their offer precious. Bryant, Houston, and Edmunds are all top-200 overall prospects and rank in the top 15 at the quarterback position. They chose Texas Tech, LSU, and Ohio State, respectively.

When Texas offered Knutson in the wake of his junior day visit, it created an opportunity Knutson couldn’t pass up. After leading Smithson Valley to its second straight UIL 5A state championship, the Longhorns said “we want you to join our quarterback room in 2027.” Those are words not many hear from Texas coaches. They’re words that no other 2027 quarterback will likely hear barring something unforeseen.

At this point, Texas has sent two 2028 quarterback offers out to Jayden Wade and Neimann Lawrence. Wade has committed to Georgia, while Lawrence is uncommitted.

Considering how Texas treats the quarterback position on the recruiting trail, don’t expect to see more than 1-2 scholarship offers sent out to 2028 quarterbacks in the coming months and years. Texas keeps the number of those types of offers low on purpose, and with five straight cycles providing similar data, the trend doesn’t appear to be slowing down.