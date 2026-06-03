Texas OT Recruiting: Familiar names, a Hawaiian prospect enamored with Austin emerge as priority targets
The offensive tackle picture is beginning to come into focus for Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood and the Longhorns in the 2027 recruiting cycle. One of the names currently on the board is nearing the finish line of his recruitment and things are trending toward that landmark not being on the 40 Acres. Another name had Texas surge into his top four thanks to the Longhorns football program and the city surrounding it. Let's start with the former.