Texas OT Trevor Goosby set for return to Austin

For Texas All-SEC offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, the appeal of the NFL wasn’t enough to convince him to leave after his redshirt sophomore season. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound left tackle will return to Austin for his junior season, sources tell Inside Texas.

Goosby logged 847 offensive snaps in 2025. He had a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 84.2, good for second among regulars on the Longhorns behind Arch Manning. His pass blocking grade was 79.7. His run blocking grade was 83.6.

He earned All-SEC first-team honors for his work.

Texas LT Trevor Goosby is one of the more freakier athletes in CFB. 3️⃣6️⃣0️⃣🤘 pic.twitter.com/R6ai3eyKpV — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) May 1, 2025

He was also on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List last offseason.

Goosby has held it down at left tackle since Kelvin Banks left for the NFL. Big shoes to fill for the former three-year starter, but Goosby adds more size and athleticism to the position.

It runs in the family. His father, Michael Goosby, played in the NFL, and Trevor’s little brother, Austin Goosby, is a highly-rated basketball prospect signed to Sean Miller’s Texas Basketball program for the Class of 2026.

In the run game, it’s not obvious much will need to change in the transition from Banks to Goosby. The new left tackle has the quickness for outside zone but also the strength and screening skill for inside zone or the power/gap run game.

The inside zone game for a tackle is mostly about controlling the Edge or end across from them on their outside shoulder and ideally getting a little bit of displacement or control so they either try to fit one gap and get screened away from the back or even driven off the ball.”

