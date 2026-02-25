Texas Pitching Ignites 8-0 Rampage: The Longhorns' Mound Dominance Is Real

Texas baseball is off to a piping hot 8-0 start after dismantling UTRGV 14-0 in a run-rule victory on Tuesday night, and much of that start is thanks to the firepower on the mound. It’s not just the starters too, the whole staff is pitching with confidence.

Right now, Texas starters are doing exactly what people thought they were capable of doing heading into year two under Texas pitching coach Max Weiner. They are dominating, and doing so in a very consistent manner.

On Friday nights, we’ve seen Ruger Riojas pitching with conviction for Texas. Fifty percent of the hits and earned runs on his 11.0-inning come from the first inning of the season, an inning where Riojas was not his best. However, the next 10 innings have been masterful. Riojas has recorded over half of the 30 outs by strikeout.

On the season as a whole, he sits at an absurd 19:2 strikeout to walk ratio with an opposing batting average of just .154. He’s allowed no extra base hits so far through 11.0 IP.

While Luke Harrison hasn’t been as dominant as his other two weekend starters, he has been good on the mound himself. With an ERA at 1.86, Harrison being the “weak spot” is a luxury. He’s held opposing hitters to a .243 average and has allowed only two earned runs through 9.2 innings pitched.

Dylan Volantis in the Sunday role has been nightmare fuel for opponents. There is simply no hope of salvaging a series if Texas is off to a 2-0 start on the weekend with No. 99 on the bump. Having yet to allow an earned run, he is leading Texas starters with a perfect 0.00 ERA through 14.0 IP.

However, it isn’t just the weekend starters dominating on the mound. Texas just saw Sam Cozart in his first start as a Longhorn allow only one hit with eight strikeouts in his 4.0 innings pitched vs. UTRGV. Right now his ERA sits at just 1.12 after his second appearance on the season.

The entire staff is doing its job. The Texas staff is looking like one of, if not the best performing pitching staff in all of the nation.

Here’s where Texas sat in the following categories headed into the UTRGV matchup:

-No. 2 in the nation with a 1.53 team ERA

-No. 9 in the nation with a 4.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio

-No. 44 in the nation with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings

-No. 4 in the nation with a WHIP of just 0.86

-No. 8 in the nation with only 2.44 walks allowed per nine innings

This is an extremely good Texas team that is heading into its first games away from UFCU Disch-Falk Field with loads of confidence on the mound. Only two pitchers at this point have an ERA above 2.00, one of them being Thomas Burns. Burns has struck out all but two off the batters he’s faced in his 3.2 IP.

While the offense has been quite good, the identity of this team is clear. Texas is a pitching powerhouse that is looking to make a deep postseason run.