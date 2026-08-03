Texas Players Everyone Will Know Soon

Evan Vieth and Cord Samuels discuss Texas Football’s highest potential breakout candidates and what they could mean for the 2026 Texas squad.

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With fall camp nearing, Texas football has a number of potential breakout candidates that most intrigue the Inside Texas staff.

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Evan and Cord start on the offensive side of the ball, first mentioning TE Nick Townsend. Townsend is a willing blocker with flashes of playmaking as a true freshman in 2025, but needs to put it all together as a likely starter in 2026. If he does, Texas would have arguably the nation’s most dangerous offense and another key target.

WRs Jermaine Bishop, Emmett Mosley and Cam Coleman are also mentioned for different reasons. Bishop has the chance to break out early in his career as a true freshman, potentially working his way up to the No. 4 WR spot by the time camp ends. Mosley will greatly benefit from the upgrades on the offense, and has gone underrated in the host’s eyes this offseason. Coleman is a known commodity, but he’s set for a statistical breakout after only notching 700 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

On the defense, Evan and Cord mentioned Jonah Williams, Justus Terry and Kade Phillips. Williams has become underrated by the public in Evan’s eyes, and could find his way into the No. 3 safety role by the time fall camp ends.

Terry was Evan’s pick in the IT Roundtable this morning as a breakout star, noting his athleticism and more opportunity in 2026. Phillips started at the end of the season for Texas in 2025, but a breakout would mean Texas having one of, if not the best, pass defenses in the nation.

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