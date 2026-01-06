Texas Portal Efforts: Day 5 Notes and Recap

Jabbar Juluke will go see RB Raleek Brown today. We feel it’s likely the explosive ASU back will end up at Texas. The Horns can’t afford to mess around. I’d put in an RPM, though him not visiting until Wednesday is something has me wondering.

Other coaches are being active like Juluke.

Zion Williams is another addition we feel good about with Justin putting in an RPM. The large NT is a program need. If he visits it’s for an extended stay.

A couple of offensive linemen they like are not in the portal. The same goes for linebacker. It’s always a little concerning when fans don’t know the exact plan but all the eggs are not in the Michigan duo. We’re awaiting updates on how things went for Jake Guernara and Andrew Sprague. From Texas’ vantage there probably isn’t a worse duo for those two to meet with than Kyle Whittingham and Jim Harding.

Florida is still pushing for 100% assurances from Jadan Baugh but to my knowledge that hasn’t come. There was growing confidence yesterday that he would make a public declaration in favor of the Gators. I’m not posting that to get people’s hopes up but it’s relevant when it comes to RB recruiting. Raleek is a great replacement for Isaac Brown. If Baugh doesn’t go in then the need is obviously for a bigger back. Adam Mohammed is my preference but I haven’t heard anything tangible on that front. I think there’s “one more bullet” out there but I’m not sure who it is.

Both Texas and Texas A&M have confidence on Cam Coleman but I haven’t heard anything from the Aggie side that sounds out of the ordinary. It’s rare when there isn’t confidence from them coming off of a visit. I heard the visit was good, nothing amazing, but the offer was strong. As you’d expect. We might have to hurry up and wait. Texas Tech seems to be trailing and if that’s the case it bolsters the “it’s not about money” reporting by Pete Nakos which in turn bolsters Texas’ case.

Getting Mike Masunas and Ian Geffrard filled big needs. A lot of big needs loom. Let’s see what Day 5 brings.

NEW:

Texas is still in heavy negotiations with high valued targets including Edge Jayden Woods, OT Andrew Don’t Call Me Ed Sprague, OG Jake Guernara, and LB Christian Alliegro.

Texas has not been in contact with OG Tellek Lockette. Recall, I said he’d be a bellwether for other targets. If Texas goes harder after Lockette it’s a “tell.”

There is nobody new signed other than the known players. There is still a lot of back and forth taking place. I can’t rule out a signing today, but again, negotiations are ongoing and this climate is incredibly competitive, especially given the quality of many of the targets.