Texas Portal Tracker: The Curious Case at Guard

Historic struggles at left guard became symbolic of Texas underachieving in 2025. There’s no reason to litigate the past, but that point is a good reminder of how important it is for the staff to solve what should be a very easy position to solve. It’s much more difficult to land the portal’s best wide receiver (and player) and running back tandem than it is to address guard. It’s much more difficult to land a quality starter at offensive tackle than it is guard. Texas solved all of the above with relative ease, other than guard. At least so far.