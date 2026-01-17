Skip to main content
Texas
Join Now

Texas Portal Tracker: The Curious Case at Guard

Eric Nahlinby: Eric Nahlin1 hour ago
ut_vs_ou-1081_sark
Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Historic struggles at left guard became symbolic of Texas underachieving in 2025. There’s no reason to litigate the past, but that point is a good reminder of how important it is for the staff to solve what should be a very easy position to solve. It’s much more difficult to land the portal’s best wide receiver (and player) and running back tandem than it is to address guard. It’s much more difficult to land a quality starter at offensive tackle than it is guard. Texas solved all of the above with relative ease, other than guard. At least so far.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Inside Texas
+
+
One subscription: The best Texas Longhorns coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.