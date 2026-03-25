Texas Pro Day Standouts Who Boosted Their Draft Stock

Pro day just ended and here’s what you need to know.

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The video covers a detailed discussion on the Texas Longhorns’ recent pro day event, highlighting key players, their performances, and the implications for their NFL draft prospects. Hosted by Joe Cook and RT Young on the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel, the episode emphasizes the significance of this pro day as many players’ final opportunity to compete in burnt orange before turning professional. The hosts reflect on the emotional and career-defining moments for players such as Michael Taaffe, Matthew Caldwell, Ethan Burke, and Anthony Hill, among others. The presence of NFL scouts and executives, including the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the Carolina Panthers’ GM, underscores the event’s importance.

Taaffe, a veteran Longhorn, is portrayed as a player with a chip on his shoulder who checked all the boxes in his final collegiate competition. His willingness to support teammates, exemplified by playing wide receiver for quarterback Matthew Caldwell, demonstrates his team-first mentality and leadership. Caldwell, who transferred from Troy and made significant development strides in his only season at Texas, impressed with his accuracy and decision-making.

Ethan Burke, despite being snubbed from the NFL Combine, used this pro day to showcase his versatility and athleticism, reinforcing his day-three draft prospect status. Defensive players like Cole Brevard and Anthony Hill also stood out, with Hill gaining attention from the Cowboys, suggesting potential late first-round or early second-round consideration. The conversation reveals the intersection of individual dreams, team loyalty, and professional ambitions, all set against the backdrop of Texas football’s resurgence.

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