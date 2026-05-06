Texas projected as a No. 6 seed in On3's most recent 2026 College Football Playoff & bowl projections

On3’s Brett McMurphy has updated his way-too-early bowl and College Football Playoff projections for the 2026 season. Unfortunately for the hypothetical Longhorns, they have dropped a seed in his projection.

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After McMurphy put Texas down as a No. 5 seed in his February outlook, he dropped the Longhorns to the No. 6 seed in projections released earlier today. He would have Texas hosting No. 11 Penn State under first-year head coach Matt Campbell in the first round of the 2026 College Football Playoff.

The old Big 12 South would make up one-third of the 12-team field. McMurphy has No. 9 Texas Tech playing at No. 8 Texas A&M, and No. 10 Oklahoma playing at No. 7 Indiana in the first round. For the 12-5 game, he has first-year FBS program North Dakota State traveling to No. 5 Oregon.

The first round of the College Football Playoff is scheduled for December 18 and 19.

McMurphy has the Longhorns’ campaign ending in the quarterfinals in a loss to No. 3 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on December 30.

In fact, McMurphy has a chalky final four with No. 1 Miami defeating Texas A&M in order to play No. 4 Georgia, who is projected to defeat the Ducks. On the other side of the bracket, McMurphy has No. 2 Ohio State defeating Indiana to set up a battle between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish.

In the national championship, McMurphy sees Miami returning to the CFP finals to face the Irish with Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes earning redemption after last year’s gut-punch of a loss in their home stadium.

Brett McMurphy’s Projected CFP Field

Miami Ohio State Notre Dame Georgia Oregon Texas Indiana Texas A&M Texas Tech Oklahoma Penn State North Dakota State

Other SEC Bowl Projections

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Tennessee vs. SMU

Texas Bowl

Houston

Auburn vs. BYU

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala.

Missouri vs. Oklahoma State

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Ole Miss vs. Nebraska

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Florida vs. Illinois

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

LSU vs. Iowa

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Cincinnati vs. South Carolina

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Alabama vs. Clemson