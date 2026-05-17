Texas projected as the No. 4 overall seed in On3's latest NCAA Tournament field of 64

The Texas Longhorns finished the 2026 season 40-12 with a 19-10 record in the SEC, good enough for a second place finish ahead of the start of the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. later this week. That has Texas safely within the national seed range, according to On3’s Jonathan Wagner.

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Wagner projected Texas to be the No. 4 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, hosting a regional in Austin. The teams Wagner projected to be in Austin for postseason play were 2-seed Miami, 3-seed Texas State, and 4-seed Oral Roberts.

Wagner projected Kansas would be the No. 13 overall seed, with Wake Forest, Louisiana, and Rider heading to Lawrence for a regional. The winner of that regional would face the winner of the hypothetical Austin regional.

Wagner’s 16 national seeds were…

UCLA Georgia Tech Georgia Texas North Carolina Auburn Florida Alabama Texas A&M Southern Miss Florida State Nebraska Kansas Mississippi State Oregon Ole Miss

Miami is 36-17 and 16-14 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, which was good enough for a sixth-place finish. The Hurricanes are led by top hitters Derek Williams, Alex Sosa, Jake Ogden, and Daniel Cuvet while Rob Evans, AJ Ciscar, and Lazaro Collera pace the starting rotation.

Texas State is 34-22 and 16-14 in the Sun Belt. Texas has battled the Bobcats twice this year, taking a game in Austin and a game in San Marcos. Texas State recently lost starting shortstop Dawson Park after he was dismissed from the team, but hit .278 as a team and has a combined 5.38 team ERA with a 1.50 team WHIP.

Oral Roberts won the Summit League regular season title with a 22-6 conference record as part of a 32-22 overall mark. ORU, which made it to the College World Series in 2023, hits .278 as a team.

The Longhorns will have an opportunity to strengthen their resume this week at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. Texas has a double-bye into the quarterfinals and will face one of South Carolina, Tennessee, and Arkansas on Friday at 3 p.m.