Texas projected as the No. 6 national seed according to several prominent publications

After losing just their second series this season, the Texas Longhorns were projected as the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament by both D1Baseball and Baseball America in their latest field of 64 predictions.

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Starting off with the Baseball America projection, this would be the harder of the two paths for the Longhorns if this is how things came to pass. It would also present a more difficult super regional matchup.

Michigan is a borderline two-seed with a solid strength of schedule. UC Santa Barbara has one of the best pitchers in the nation in Jackson Flora. That could set up a Flora vs. Dylan Volantis matchup on the mound, depending on how the head coaches of the Longhorns and Gauchos want to play the first game. Either way, it would make for elite viewing for baseball fans.

The super regional matchup would very likely be one of USC, Arkansas, or Arizona State, with each offering their own challenges. While Southern California has failed to beat a Q1 opponent, the Trojans have a pitching staff that can go toe-to-toe with the Longhorns. Arkansas has a very good lineup and the rivalry would be in full effect. Arizona State potentially has the Golden Spikes winner and the hottest bat in America in Landon Hairston.

Looking at the D1 Baseball side of things, its projection is a lot more favorable for the Longhorns. There is a potential for a throwback matchup to the record-setting 25 inning game vs. Boston College in 2009 that I was able to see every moment of. Rounding out the regional field are an imploding Texas State and Oral Roberts. Interestingly, the D1 projections have USC paired with Texas but as the two seed in the Florida State regional.

Texas owns a 2-0 record on Texas State, and that was before star Dawson Park left the Bobcats program. Boston College would be a tough but manageable opponent. Oral Roberts has faced some quality teams, but the cards would be stacked against them playing the Longhorns

The potential super regional opponents in this projection would make for some fun baseball. Florida State is a really good squad and a name brand in college baseball. Kentucky is one of four teams along with Texas to have not lost three games in a weekend series in conference play so far.

The Longhorns are a series win over Missouri away from locking up a top-eight national seed and putting themselves in a prime position to be in Omaha for a record 39th time.