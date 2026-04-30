Texas QB commit Ty Knutson receives Elite 11 Finals invite
2027 Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley quarterback and Texas commit Ty Knutson received an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals on Thursday. The Elite 11 Finals will take place in Los Angeles in June.
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Knutson, a four-star who committed to Texas in February, is one of 20 quarterbacks from around the country who have been invited to compete in the biggest gathering of prep quarterback talent each year. Elite 11 alumni who suited up in burnt orange include Chance Mock, Vince Young, Jevan Snead, Garrett Gilbert, Jerrod Heard, Shane Buechele, Sam Ehlinger, Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, KJ Lacey, and Dia Bell.
Knutson is ranked as the No. 496 overall prospect, the No. 33 quarterback, and the No. 70 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Knutson as the No. 25 quarterback and the No. 43 player in Texas.
Full Elite 11 Roster
Via Keegan Pope
Elite 11 Finals Roster
5-star Elijah Haven
School: Dunham School (Baton Rouge, La.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12 (#1 QB)
Status: Committed to Alabama
4-star Israel Abrams
School: Montini Catholic (Lombard, IL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 44 (#2 QB)
Status: Committed to Miami
4-star Will Mencl
School: Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 49 (#3 QB)
Status: Committed to Oregon
4-star Kavian Bryant
School: Westwood (Palestine, TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 56 (#4 QB)
Status: Committed to Texas Tech
4-star Jake Nawrot
School: Hersey (Prospect Heights, Ill.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 60 (#5 QB)
Status: Committed to Kentucky
4-star Trae Taylor
School: Carmel Catholic (Lake In The Hills, IL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 63 (#6 QB)
Status: Committed to Nebraska
4-star Peter Bourque
School: Tabor Academy (Hingham, Mass.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 82 NATL. (#7 QB)
Status: Uncommitted
4-star Peyton Houston
School: Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, La.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 106 (#8 QB)
Status: Committed to LSU
4-star Davin Davidson
School: Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, FL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 113 (#9 QB)
Status: Committed to Florida
4-star Kamden Lopati
School: West (West Valley City, UT)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 119 (#10 QB)
Status: Committed to Michigan
4-star Keegan Croucher
School: Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 148 (#13 QB)
Status: Committed to Ole Miss
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4-star Colton Nussmeier
School: Denton (Denton, TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 194 (#16 QB)
Status: Uncommitted
4-star Kharim Hughley
School: Gainesville (Gainesville, GA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 205 (#17 QB)
Status: Committed to Clemson
4-star Brady Edmunds
School: Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 211 (#18 QB)
Status: Committed to Ohio State
4-star Trent Seaborn
School: Thompson (Alabaster, AL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 287 (#21 QB)
Status: Committed to Alabama
3-star QB Dane Weber
School: Chaparral (Temecula, CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: #420 (#28 QB)
Status: Uncommitted
3-star Braylen Warren
School: Westside (Omaha, NE)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 465 (#31 QB)
Status: Committed to Missouri
3-star Jameson Purcell
School: Maine South (Park Ridge, IL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 486 (#32 QB)
Status: Committed to Indiana
3-star Ty Knutson
School: Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 496 (#33 QB)
Status: Committed to Texas
3-star Ryan Rakowski
School: Palos Verdes (Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 736 (#50 QB)
Status: Uncommitted