Texas QB commit Ty Knutson receives Elite 11 Finals invite

2027 Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley quarterback and Texas commit Ty Knutson received an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals on Thursday. The Elite 11 Finals will take place in Los Angeles in June.

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Knutson, a four-star who committed to Texas in February, is one of 20 quarterbacks from around the country who have been invited to compete in the biggest gathering of prep quarterback talent each year. Elite 11 alumni who suited up in burnt orange include Chance Mock, Vince Young, Jevan Snead, Garrett Gilbert, Jerrod Heard, Shane Buechele, Sam Ehlinger, Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, KJ Lacey, and Dia Bell.

Knutson is ranked as the No. 496 overall prospect, the No. 33 quarterback, and the No. 70 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Knutson as the No. 25 quarterback and the No. 43 player in Texas.

Full Elite 11 Roster

Via Keegan Pope

Elite 11 Finals Roster

5-star Elijah Haven

School: Dunham School (Baton Rouge, La.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12 (#1 QB)

Status: Committed to Alabama

4-star Israel Abrams

School: Montini Catholic (Lombard, IL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 44 (#2 QB)

Status: Committed to Miami

4-star Will Mencl

School: Chandler (Chandler, AZ)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 49 (#3 QB)

Status: Committed to Oregon

4-star Kavian Bryant

School: Westwood (Palestine, TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 56 (#4 QB)

Status: Committed to Texas Tech

4-star Jake Nawrot

School: Hersey (Prospect Heights, Ill.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 60 (#5 QB)

Status: Committed to Kentucky

4-star Trae Taylor

School: Carmel Catholic (Lake In The Hills, IL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 63 (#6 QB)

Status: Committed to Nebraska

4-star Peter Bourque

School: Tabor Academy (Hingham, Mass.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 82 NATL. (#7 QB)

Status: Uncommitted

4-star Peyton Houston

School: Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, La.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 106 (#8 QB)

Status: Committed to LSU

4-star Davin Davidson

School: Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 113 (#9 QB)

Status: Committed to Florida

4-star Kamden Lopati

School: West (West Valley City, UT)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 119 (#10 QB)

Status: Committed to Michigan

4-star Keegan Croucher

School: Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 148 (#13 QB)

Status: Committed to Ole Miss

4-star Colton Nussmeier

School: Denton (Denton, TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 194 (#16 QB)

Status: Uncommitted

4-star Kharim Hughley

School: Gainesville (Gainesville, GA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 205 (#17 QB)

Status: Committed to Clemson

4-star Brady Edmunds

School: Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 211 (#18 QB)

Status: Committed to Ohio State

4-star Trent Seaborn

School: Thompson (Alabaster, AL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 287 (#21 QB)

Status: Committed to Alabama

3-star QB Dane Weber

School: Chaparral (Temecula, CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: #420 (#28 QB)

Status: Uncommitted

3-star Braylen Warren

School: Westside (Omaha, NE)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 465 (#31 QB)

Status: Committed to Missouri

3-star Jameson Purcell

School: Maine South (Park Ridge, IL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 486 (#32 QB)

Status: Committed to Indiana

3-star Ty Knutson

School: Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 496 (#33 QB)

Status: Committed to Texas

3-star Ryan Rakowski

School: Palos Verdes (Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 736 (#50 QB)

Status: Uncommitted