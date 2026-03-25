Texas quarterback Matthew Caldwell makes NFL Draft case at pro day

Matthew Caldwell has meager stats for an aspiring NFL quarterback. In one of his two FBS seasons, he was 141-for-223 for 1608 yards and 13 touchdowns over eight interceptions plus five rushing touchdowns for a 4-8 Troy team.

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His other FBS season was at Texas in 2025. Caldwell was the backup to Arch Manning and was 8-for-11 for 85 yards and one touchdown in limited appearances.

That touchdown was a massive one. It was the game-winner to Emmett Mosley V in overtime versus Mississippi State. Caldwell, who replaced Manning after Texas’ regular starter was removed due to a concussion, made a check at the line of scrimmage after seeing the Bulldogs in press coverage. His only attempt of the game was arguably the most important one in Texas’ 45-38 win.

Caldwell finds Mosley 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/UnhlZhb8Js — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 26, 2025

Caldwell didn’t attempt another pass the rest of the season and exhausted his eligibility after Texas’ Cheez-It Citrus Bowl win over Michigan. Even with a limited statistical history, Caldwell used Tuesday’s Texas pro day to make his case for the NFL.

It will be a challenge for Caldwell to make a NFL roster, but he believes his one year spent at Texas in a backup role did more to prepare him than anything else in his collegiate career.

“I’m very grateful for (Steve Sarkisian), (AJ) Milwee, Mike Bimonte,” Caldwell said after his pro day. “I’ve been developed more over the last eight months to a year than I have in four years of playing college football. I can’t ask for more than that going into something like a rookie minicamp. I wouldn’t have this preparation if it wasn’t for making the decision to come to Texas.”

Sarkisian recruited Caldwell out of the portal about one year ago. Despite Caldwell attending Auburn High School in Auburn, Ala., he left the Yellowhammer State to join a quarterback room that featured Manning and two other scholarship quarterbacks. He earned the backup role and made the most of his limited opportunities.

“Matthew was an awesome addition a year ago,” Sarkisian said Tuesday. “I don’t know if it’s going to hit right every year to get a Matthew Caldwell. His rapport with Arch I thought was tremendous not only on gameday but throughout the week getting ready for the ballgame. Highly competitive guy. Great team guy on the sidelines. His teammates loved him. And a gamer.”

Sarkisian hopes Caldwell can become another great story about backup quarterbacks that he can add to his own resume. From 2001 to 2003, Sarkisian was the quarterbacks coach for the USC Trojans. The starter for the Trojans in 2001 and 2002 was Carson Palmer, who won the 2002 Heisman Trophy. In 2003, Matt Leinart was the starting quarterback and guided USC to the AP national championship.

Backing up Palmer and Leinart in those seasons, plus the 2004 season when Sarkisian was an assistant for the Oakland Raiders, was Matt Cassel.

Cassel famously never started a game at USC. In his four years, he was 20-for-33 for 192 yards. He didn’t throw or rush for a touchdown, and actually finished his college career with as many interceptions (one) as receptions.

Yet in the seventh round of the 2005 draft, the New England Patriots selected Cassel. Even with Heisman-caliber quarterbacks in the room, Sarkisian noted he worked as fervently with Cassel as he did two of the best college quarterbacks of the 21st century.

“We didn’t not work with him,” Sarkisian said. “We continued to push him. We continued to try to develop him. He did a great job at pro day. He did a great job in his interviews with the teams, the individual sessions, what not.”

Cassel went on to a 14-year NFL career. He received starting opportunities with New England after Tom Brady suffered a season-ending injury in 2008. That led to Kansas City giving him a chance as its starter, one he used to reach the 2010 Pro Bowl.

That’s obviously the best-case scenario for Caldwell. It wouldn’t be attainable if he had stayed at Troy, Gardner-Webb, or Jacksonville State. Instead, he had the platform of Texas and its pro day, where representatives from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance.

“That’s what I needed today is a pro day to show that I can play even though I hadn’t played many snaps,” Caldwell said. “I can play. I’ve been practicing for a long time. The first thing in the NFL is rookie minicamp, and that’s practice. I’m pretty good at that.”

With only one pass-catcher in Jack Endries eligible for the 2026 draft, Caldwell received some help from teammates. Michael Taaffe ran routes for Caldwell at pro day as did walk-on Rett Andersen to give him three targets.

That was a way to showcase his on-field talents, but it also spoke to what Caldwell thought was his best attribute.

“I think leadership, I think I’m a really good leader,” Caldwell said. “Connecting with guys is what I like to do and love to do. Getting the ball out of my hand and getting it in the playmaker’s hands is my strong suit. I like to make everybody else around me look the part. Playing with guys at Texas better than anybody I’ve played with my whole career, it makes me look a lot better, too.”

Whether or not Caldwell makes it back-to-back years with a Longhorn quarterback drafted will be determined in late April at the NFL draft. If selected or signed, his likely destination is in a competition for a backup or third quarterback role.

Caldwell’s lone season at Texas has him prepared for it. In his mind, Sarkisian gave him the tools no other program could. As a result, he’ll know what to do if he does achieve his dream and make it to the NFL, where his number could be called at any time.

“If you make it about the team and you make it about everybody else, when your number is called you’ll be ready no matter what,” Caldwell said.