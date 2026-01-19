Texas ranked No. 3 in On3's 2026 way-too-early top 25

The 2025 season concludes tonight, but On3 is already looking forward to the 2026 campaign. It’ll be an important one for Texas. Not only will it be Steve Sarkisian‘s sixth season leading the Longhorns, it also is likely Arch Manning‘s last year under center at Texas. The Longhorns have built a roster with several top-10 classes, and now have a portal group ranked No. 11 at the current juncture.

On3’s college football experts, Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, Pete Nakos, JD PicKell, Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman, saw all this and viewed Texas as the No. 3 team in their way-too-early rankings. The Longhorns are behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2. Georgia. On3’s Ari Wasserman explained why the Longhorns were slotted at No. 3.

People got annoyed with the Arch Manning hype heading into the 2024 season. With the way it turned out, it’s hard to blame them. But if you watched Manning play down the stretch of the season and look at what the Longhorns are returning and adding, it’s hard for the hype train to not leave the station yet again. With Manning, incoming receiver transfer Cam Coleman and elite-level defender Colin Simmons, it’s hard to envision a world where Texas isn’t very good.

Manning finished the year 248-for-404 for 3163 yards and 26 touchdowns over seven interceptions, starting all 13 games for the Longhorns during their 10-3 campaign. Manning also rushed 92 times for 399 yards and 10 scores. He also caught a touchdown.

Simmons logged 43 tackles with 15.5 for loss and a SEC leading 12.0 sacks. He notched two passes defended, one fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles.

Texas went 9-3 in the regular season, posting a 6-2 SEC record with losses to Florida and Georgia in conference play and Ohio State in non-conference. The Longhorns are scheduled to face No. 1 Ohio State, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 24 Florida, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 12 LSU, and No. 8 Texas A&M in 2026.

