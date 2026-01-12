Skip to main content
Texas ranked No. 3 in the preseason D1Baseball top 25

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook47 minutes agojosephcook89

The Texas Longhorns were ranked No. 3 in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25, trailing the No. 1 UCLA Bruins and defending national champion and No. 2 LSU.

Texas finished No. 17 in last year’s D1Baseball top 25 after taking home the Southeastern Conference regular season title but failing to make it out of the Austin regional as the No. 2 overall seed.

The SEC boasted 11 teams in the top 25 including No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 9 Auburn, No. 13 Florida, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 15 Georgia, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 23 Vanderbilt, and No. 25 Texas A&M. Of that group, Texas is scheduled to play Mississippi State, Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M.

Other top 25 teams on Texas’ schedule includes No. 6 Coastal Carolina in a one-off game as part of the Astros Foundation College Classic.

The Longhorns are entering their second season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. The Longhorns were 44-14 last season and 22-8 in SEC play.

D1Baseball top 25

  1. UCLA Bruins
  2. LSU Tigers
  3. Texas Longhorns
  4. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  6. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
  7. Arkansas Razorbacks
  8. Louisville Cardinals
  9. Auburn Tigers
  10. TCU Horned Frogs
  11. North Carolina Tar Heels
  12. Oregon State Beavers
  13. Florida Gators
  14. Tennessee Volunteers
  15. Georgia Bulldogs
  16. Florida State Seminoles
  17. NC State Wolfpack
  18. Kentucky Wildcats
  19. Clemson Tigers
  20. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  22. Miami Hurricanes
  23. Vanderbilt Commodores
  24. Arizona Wildcats
  25. Texas A&M Aggies

