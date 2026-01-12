Texas ranked No. 3 in the preseason D1Baseball top 25
The Texas Longhorns were ranked No. 3 in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25, trailing the No. 1 UCLA Bruins and defending national champion and No. 2 LSU.
Texas finished No. 17 in last year’s D1Baseball top 25 after taking home the Southeastern Conference regular season title but failing to make it out of the Austin regional as the No. 2 overall seed.
The SEC boasted 11 teams in the top 25 including No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 9 Auburn, No. 13 Florida, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 15 Georgia, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 23 Vanderbilt, and No. 25 Texas A&M. Of that group, Texas is scheduled to play Mississippi State, Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M.
Other top 25 teams on Texas’ schedule includes No. 6 Coastal Carolina in a one-off game as part of the Astros Foundation College Classic.
The Longhorns are entering their second season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. The Longhorns were 44-14 last season and 22-8 in SEC play.
D1Baseball top 25
- UCLA Bruins
- LSU Tigers
- Texas Longhorns
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Louisville Cardinals
- Auburn Tigers
- TCU Horned Frogs
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Oregon State Beavers
- Florida Gators
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Florida State Seminoles
- NC State Wolfpack
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Clemson Tigers
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Miami Hurricanes
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- Arizona Wildcats
- Texas A&M Aggies