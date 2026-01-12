Texas ranked No. 3 in the preseason D1Baseball top 25

The Texas Longhorns were ranked No. 3 in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25, trailing the No. 1 UCLA Bruins and defending national champion and No. 2 LSU.

Texas finished No. 17 in last year’s D1Baseball top 25 after taking home the Southeastern Conference regular season title but failing to make it out of the Austin regional as the No. 2 overall seed.

The SEC boasted 11 teams in the top 25 including No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 9 Auburn, No. 13 Florida, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 15 Georgia, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 23 Vanderbilt, and No. 25 Texas A&M. Of that group, Texas is scheduled to play Mississippi State, Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M.

Other top 25 teams on Texas’ schedule includes No. 6 Coastal Carolina in a one-off game as part of the Astros Foundation College Classic.

The Longhorns are entering their second season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. The Longhorns were 44-14 last season and 22-8 in SEC play.