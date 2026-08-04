Texas ranked No. 4 in USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll

USA Today’s preseason coaches poll ranks the Texas Longhorns as the No. 4 team in the nation.

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The Longhorns fall behind No. 1 Ohio State, whom they will face in week two, as well as No. 2 Oregon and SEC foe Georgia at No. 3.

Texas is one of six SEC teams in the top 11 and one of nine in the top-25, with rivals Texas A&M and Oklahoma back-to-back at No. 8 and No. 9. CFP semifinalists Ole Miss rank at No. 10, Alabama at No. 11, LSU at No. 13, Tennessee at No. 18 and Missouri at No. 25. Florida, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Auburn also received votes.

Last year, the Longhorns debuted at No. 1 on the coaches poll, just ahead of the Buckeyes and Penn State. Ohio State would quickly knock them down after a Week 1 loss, and the Longhorns would end the year at No. 13 in the final coaches poll.

Texas’ schedule features a number of opponents named in the Top 25. The aforementioned Ohio State comes to Austin in week two, but they’ll also play @ No. 8 Texas A&M vs No. 9 Oklahoma, vs No. 10 Ole Miss, @ No. 13 LSU, @ No. 18 Tennessee and @ No. 25 Missouri. Overall, Texas plays seven games against teams in the top 25, just two of which are at home, as well as facing Florida, which ranks 27th in votes.

The state of Texas features five teams in total, with Texas Tech at No. 13, SMU at No. 20 and Houston at No. 24 joining the Longhorns and the Aggies. TCU came in 28th in total points.

It’s clear that Texas is in the ‘tier 1’ of CFB teams, being one of six teams to earn 1,500 or more points. Still, they’re closer to No. 6 Indiana than they are to No. 3 Georgia, with Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs clearly earning the respect of other coaches around the nation. Texas also received two first-place votes, the sixth most in the nation.

2026-27US LBM Coaches Poll

Ohio State (1741 points) (38 first-place votes) Oregon (1637) (6) Georgia (1591 (7) Texas (1544) (2) Notre Dame (1524) (5) Indiana (1522) (14) Miami (1409) Texas A&M (1174) Oklahoma (1104) Ole Miss (1096) Alabama (1050) Texas Tech (1034) LSU (951) USC (838) BYU (781) Michigan (719) Penn State (463) Tennessee (428) Washington (406) SMU (378) Utah (313) Iowa (291) Clemson (235) Houston (194) Missouri (158)

Others Receiving Votes

Louisville 153; Florida 147; TCU 63; Illinois 62; South Carolina 50; Arizona 50; Virginia 40; Vanderbilt 37; Auburn 29; Georgia Tech 26; Boise State 24; Oklahoma State 22; UNLV 17; North Carolina State 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 12; Nebraska 12; Memphis 9; Arizona State 8; James Madison 6; Duke 6; Pittsburgh 4; New Mexico 4; Western Michigan 3; Navy 3; San Diego State 2; Kansas State 1; Jacksonville State 1; Hawaii 1; California 1;

List Of Voters

The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; Dave Aranda, Baylor; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.

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