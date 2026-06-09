Texas ranked third by ESPN in future power rankings through 2027 in college football

An offseason classic, ESPN aimed to tackle the focus-forward rankings, picking among all 68 P4 programs to determine the best teams through 2027.

[Sign up for Inside Texas and get 50% off Premium Access!]

ESPN looked mainly at five different categories: the quarterback position, trenches outlook, roster management, star power and the coaching staff.

To no one’s surprise, that put Texas near the very top, settling in at 3rd in the power rankings, down two spots from the previous offseason when the last version of this ranking was made.

At quarterback, Arch Manning is a big plus for Texas, but it’s fair to have some reservations about how the position looks going forward.

In the trenches, ESPN points out the star power on this defensive line, both in 2026 and through the 2027 season. Colin Simmons will be one of the best defenders in the nation, and names like Maraad Watson and Richard Wesley were noted as key contributors who will likely be around for both years.

While the OL was a problem last season, ESPN noted the rebuilt unit and even gave a shoutout to a more developmental piece in backup tackle Jordan Coleman.

Roster management was another category Texas aced, with ESPN noting that ‘The team’s recruiting and portal prowess suggests there won’t be much of a drop-off in 2027.’

Texas may lose a lot after this season, but head coach Steve Sarkisian has done well to add in recruiting and the transfer portal this offseason, which is a positive sign going forward.

The starpower then speaks for itself, with the likes of Manning and Simmons, Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo, Trevor Goosby, Hollywood Smothers and Rasheem Biles noted.

And while Sarkisian made changes to his staff this offseason, ESPN had this to say about the coaching going forward:

Coach Steve Sarkisian pulled off the rare double surprise with both a coordinator firing (Pete Kwiatkowski) and the replacement hire (Will Muschamp). Although Muschamp hasn’t been a primary defensive coordinator since 2015, he brings an accomplished profile back to Austin, where he served as Mack Brown’s DC from 2008 to 2010. Texas also brought back Blake Gideon, Georgia Tech’s DC in 2025, as defensive backs coach.

There’s little to poke holes in Texas’ future as a program over the next two years. They’ll be a heavy title contender in 2026 and will probably do the same in 2027.

But a year after being noted as the No. 1 team in the 2025 offseason, they’ve fallen behind Ohio State and Notre Dame for the top two spots.

It seemed like confidence in coaching played a big factor in that decision, as well as the chance of being able to return their starting quarterbacks in 2027, which likely isn’t the case with Manning.

Texas ranked one ahead of Oregon and two above Georgia, the second-highest SEC team. LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama round out the 8-10 spots, and Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Florida are all in the top 20.

It’s yet another high ranking for the Longhorns, but the last time they were touted at the top, they failed to make the College Football Playoff. We’ll see how the results look going forward, and if they can round out the final year of Manning and Simmons into a national championship.