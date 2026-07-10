Texas ranks No. 2 in ESPN FPI ahead of the 2026 season

ESPN’s Football Power Index dropped yesterday, and the Longhorns are heavily favored in the FPI despite having one of the toughest schedules in the nation per the same index. Let’s look at how Texas compares to others in the SEC and around the country.

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NEW: ESPN FPI ahead of the 2026 College Football Season📈📉https://t.co/ZX8MOnZxU2 pic.twitter.com/hfx54OWHPP — On3 (@On3) July 9, 2026

The Texas Longhorns sit at No. 2 in the FPI, directly behind their week two opponent in the Ohio State Buckeyes. Out of the top 12 teams per FPI, the Longhorns are set to face off against four. Only one battle is a home game in Ohio State. The others are away from Austin in the form of the neutral site game against Oklahoma and two away games at Texas A&M and LSU.

The projections in the preseason are very favorable for the Longhorns too. Texas has the second best chances to make the national championship and to win the national championship behind Ohio State. The Longhorns have the third highest chance of making the CFP with Ohio State and Notre Dame ahead.

Looking at the strength of schedule rankings, the Longhorns come in near the top of the FBS again. Texas has the third hardest SOS per FPI. Ohio State is the only non-SEC team in the top 10.

That presents an interesting issue for the 16 SEC members as they head into the first season of a 9 game conference schedule. The SEC makes up 16 of the top 20 hardest schedules in the nation, with the committee not providing a lot of reassurances to SEC coaches that they will adhere to their own listed guidelines should one of those teams only go on to win 9 games.

Those are the same guidelines that led the SEC to move to a 9 game conference slate and had Steve Sarkisian believing that playing against Ohio State on the road wouldn’t hurt him. The committee was advertising that playing in tougher games would only work to help a teams’ resume. That didn’t hold true.

So what happens if the SEC finds themselves in the disaster scenario? With two nearly automatic bids (Notre Dame and the highest ranked Group of Six school), the committee set the precedent that you have to get to 10 wins to make it in the club. Right now only Texas and Georgia are projected to reach that 10 win mark in the SEC. That is, if you round up.

The Big 10 is the only other conference with four schools sitting in the top 20 of SOS. The Big 12’s highest ranked SOS is Arizona State at No. 30. Florida State reps the ACC at No. 22.

Despite a difficult schedule, Texas sits as one of the most favored teams in the nation per the FPI. The Longhorns have to like their chances to make the field if they can get a win over Ohio State in week two and carry on through a difficult conference slate.