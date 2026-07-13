Texas Ranks No 2 in FPI, But Faces a Nightmare Schedule

Texas is going to be great, but is that enough?

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Texas’s FPI outlook and SEC schedule difficulty dominate this conversation diving into why ESPN’s FPI has Texas at No. 2 nationally. Joe explains that preseason FPI is largely roster- and production-based rather than schedule-driven, and Texas grades out extremely well due to stacked recruiting classes, returning experience, and impact transfers.

The pair then contrast Texas’s quality with the brutality of its 2026 SEC schedule. Joe notes that 12 of the FPI top 25 are SEC teams, and Texas faces multiple heavyweights: Ohio State, LSU, A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, plus well-regarded G6 opponents UTSA and Texas State. FPI projects 9.8 wins and 2.7 losses, only a 6.8% chance to start 13–0, but a strong national title probability (~13%), reflecting both Texas’s ceiling and the schedule’s risk.

Joe compares Texas’ average and median opponent FPI to teams like Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Virginia, Indiana, USC, and Texas A&M, arguing Texas likely has one of the toughest title-contender schedules in the country. They close by agreeing that 10–2 against this slate would still represent a legitimately elite season.

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