Texas RB Colin Page Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns running back Colin Page has entered the NCAA transfer portal after not seeing game action during the 2025 season.

A walk-on, Page spent four seasons in Austin and was widely regarded within the program as a hard-working and dependable presence. While he did not record any statistics this past season, he remained committed to his role and preparation.

Page appeared in six games during his Longhorns career, primarily during the 2022 season. He carried the ball twice for four yards in the season opener against Colorado State, added four carries for 28 yards against UTSA, and recorded his most productive outing with 10 carries for 60 yards versus ULM. He also saw action against Florida and appeared in the Arkansas game later that season.

Off the field, Page earned recognition as a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.

Now entering the transfer portal, Page will look for a fresh opportunity to continue his college career and compete for a larger role at his next stop.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.