Texas receives meaningful insight into its NCAA Tournament resume
Over the course of the last few days, the NCAA invited a significantly sized media contingent to participate in a mock selection committee. Well-known media members from ESPN, the Field of 68, CBS Sports, and other outlets made their way to NCAA headquarters, each receiving “roles” as members on the committee.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]
Timelines from Seth Davis and Evan Miyakawa feature great insight on the process. But what did the mock selection committee think of Texas?
If you squint, you’ll see Texas as the 10-seed in the East region. The Longhorns would match up with the St. Louis Billikens in this hypothetical, a 24-2 team that’s roaring through the Atlantic 10. The 2-seed that would be awaiting Texas is Iowa State… so long as they don’t hypothetically lose to Wright State in the round of 64.
A spot on the 10-line makes sense for the Longhorns. Texas (17-9, 8-5 SEC) is in the NCAA Tournament field in all 118 projections amalgamated by BracketMatrix.com. Texas’ average seeding is 9.66, meaning a significant amount of outlets have the Longhorns as a 9-seed and some even have Texas as an 8-seed.
Other teams with an average seeding between 9.5 and 10.0? Indiana and Texas A&M.
Texas is ranked No. 35 in NET and has a 5-6 record in Quadrant 1 games, comparable to other top 30 teams like BYU and Kansas.
The Longhorns have some significant tests upcoming, including a trip to Georgia this Saturday and a home tilt with Florida next week. Sean Miller‘s team ends the season with three straight rivalry games, with a road trip to College Station to face Texas A&M on February 28, a visit to Arkansas on March 4, and the regular season finale on March 7 against Oklahoma. The SEC Tournament follows in Nashville.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Curt Cignetti extension
IU HC gets pay bump
- 2New
Bracketology
Movement ahead of big weekend
- 3
Coaches Hot Seat
Hottest seats in college hoops
- 4
1975 court ruling
Potential Indiana, Bama impact?
- 5Trending
Tournament expansion?
NCAA makes major decision
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Texas has gone from bubble team to safely in the field of 68 in recent weeks. If the season ended yesterday, media members who closely cover the sport would have placed Texas in the NCAA Tournament during Miller’s first year leading the program.
The regular season ends after Texas plays its next five games. Then, it’ll be known whether what the media thought of Texas is similar to the selection committee’s views.
The SEC in NET
9 Florida*
15 Vanderbilt
18 Arkansas*
19 Tennessee
20 Alabama
30 Kentucky
34 Auburn
35 Texas
39 Georgia*
43 Texas A&M*
59 Missouri
66 LSU
69 Oklahoma*
90 Mississippi State
92 Ole Miss
110 South Carolina
Any team with an * is on Texas’ remaining schedule.
Quadrant 1 games
Quadrant 1 games are home contests against teams ranked 1-30, neutral site games against teams ranked 1-50, and road games against teams ranked 1-75
Record: 5-6
Wins
- 11/26 – vs. No. 26 NC State – 102-97
- 1/10 – at No. 20 Alabama – 92-88
- 1/14 – No. 15 Vanderbilt – 80-64
- 1/31 – at No. 69 Oklahoma – 79-69
- 2/14 – at No. 59 Missouri – 85-68
Losses
- 11/4 – vs. No. 2 Duke – 75-60
- 12/3 – No. 16 Virginia – 88-69
- 12/12 – at No. 10 UConn – 71-63
- 1/6 – at No. 19 Tennessee – 85-71
- 1/21 – at No. 30 Kentucky – 85-80
- 1/28 – at No. 34 Auburn – 82-88
Quadrant 2 games
Quadrant 2 games are home contests versus teams ranked 31-75, neutral site contests against teams ranked 51-100, and away games against teams ranked 76-135
Record: 2-2
Wins
- 1/24 – No. 39 Georgia – 87-67
- 2/17 – No. 66 LSU – 88-85
Losses
- 11/24 – vs. No. 67 Arizona State – 87-86
- 1/17 – No. 43 Texas A&M – 74-70
Quadrant 3 games
Quadrant 3 games are home contests against teams ranked 76-160, neutral site games against teams ranked 101-200, and away games against teams ranked 136-240
Record: 2-1
Wins
- 2/3 – No. 110 South Carolina – 84-75
- 2/7 – No. 92 Ole Miss – 79-68
Losses
- 1/3 – No. 90 Mississippi State – 101-98
Quadrant 4 games
Quadrant 4 games are home games against teams ranked 161 or higher, neutral site games against teams ranked 201 or higher, and away contests against teams ranked 241 or higher
Record: 7-0
Wins
- 11/8 – No. 325 Lafayette – W 97-60
- 11/12 – No. 324 FDU – W 93-58
- 11/15 – No. 355 Kansas City – W 71-55
- 11/18 – No. 357 Rider – W 99-65
- 12/8 – No. 280 Southern – W 95-69
- 12/16 – No. 281 Le Moyne – W 95-53
- 12/22 – No. 346 Maryland-Eastern Shore – W 94-71
Losses
- None
The Chaminade game in the Maui Invitational does not count toward NET as the Silverswords are a Division II team.