Texas receives meaningful insight into its NCAA Tournament resume

Over the course of the last few days, the NCAA invited a significantly sized media contingent to participate in a mock selection committee. Well-known media members from ESPN, the Field of 68, CBS Sports, and other outlets made their way to NCAA headquarters, each receiving “roles” as members on the committee.

The NCAA Media Mock Selection Process has returned after a decade.



Crazy how much it’s changed since I last attended.



Dan Gavitt leading everything while @DavidWorlock, as usual, handles organizing the meals and snacks. pic.twitter.com/LzWpAuc6m9 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 19, 2026

We’re going over the principles now. Media members acting as proxy for committee members will literally leave the room as their schools/conferences come up. When Alabama is up for debate, @SethDavisHoops will exit, as he’s Bama AD Greg Byrne. pic.twitter.com/DxPhdOl0Xe — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 19, 2026

Timelines from Seth Davis and Evan Miyakawa feature great insight on the process. But what did the mock selection committee think of Texas?

Here is the media mock bracket if the season ended today (and Miami U had one loss).



Note: The NCAA auto-filled the overall seed list from 21-68, with the exception of our bubble cuts. Definitely a couple teams whose seeds wouldn’t bear out like this in reality. pic.twitter.com/h9Sr9Iivyz — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 20, 2026

If you squint, you’ll see Texas as the 10-seed in the East region. The Longhorns would match up with the St. Louis Billikens in this hypothetical, a 24-2 team that’s roaring through the Atlantic 10. The 2-seed that would be awaiting Texas is Iowa State… so long as they don’t hypothetically lose to Wright State in the round of 64.

A spot on the 10-line makes sense for the Longhorns. Texas (17-9, 8-5 SEC) is in the NCAA Tournament field in all 118 projections amalgamated by BracketMatrix.com. Texas’ average seeding is 9.66, meaning a significant amount of outlets have the Longhorns as a 9-seed and some even have Texas as an 8-seed.

Other teams with an average seeding between 9.5 and 10.0? Indiana and Texas A&M.

Texas is ranked No. 35 in NET and has a 5-6 record in Quadrant 1 games, comparable to other top 30 teams like BYU and Kansas.

The Longhorns have some significant tests upcoming, including a trip to Georgia this Saturday and a home tilt with Florida next week. Sean Miller‘s team ends the season with three straight rivalry games, with a road trip to College Station to face Texas A&M on February 28, a visit to Arkansas on March 4, and the regular season finale on March 7 against Oklahoma. The SEC Tournament follows in Nashville.

Texas has gone from bubble team to safely in the field of 68 in recent weeks. If the season ended yesterday, media members who closely cover the sport would have placed Texas in the NCAA Tournament during Miller’s first year leading the program.

The regular season ends after Texas plays its next five games. Then, it’ll be known whether what the media thought of Texas is similar to the selection committee’s views.

The SEC in NET

9 Florida*

15 Vanderbilt

18 Arkansas*

19 Tennessee

20 Alabama

30 Kentucky

34 Auburn

35 Texas

39 Georgia*

43 Texas A&M*

59 Missouri

66 LSU

69 Oklahoma*

90 Mississippi State

92 Ole Miss

110 South Carolina

Any team with an * is on Texas’ remaining schedule.

Quadrant 1 games

Quadrant 1 games are home contests against teams ranked 1-30, neutral site games against teams ranked 1-50, and road games against teams ranked 1-75

Record: 5-6

Wins

11/26 – vs. No. 26 NC State – 102-97

1/10 – at No. 20 Alabama – 92-88

1/14 – No. 15 Vanderbilt – 80-64

1/31 – at No. 69 Oklahoma – 79-69

2/14 – at No. 59 Missouri – 85-68

Losses

11/4 – vs. No. 2 Duke – 75-60

12/3 – No. 16 Virginia – 88-69

12/12 – at No. 10 UConn – 71-63

1/6 – at No. 19 Tennessee – 85-71

1/21 – at No. 30 Kentucky – 85-80

1/28 – at No. 34 Auburn – 82-88

Quadrant 2 games

Quadrant 2 games are home contests versus teams ranked 31-75, neutral site contests against teams ranked 51-100, and away games against teams ranked 76-135

Record: 2-2

Wins

1/24 – No. 39 Georgia – 87-67

2/17 – No. 66 LSU – 88-85

Losses

11/24 – vs. No. 67 Arizona State – 87-86

1/17 – No. 43 Texas A&M – 74-70

Quadrant 3 games

Quadrant 3 games are home contests against teams ranked 76-160, neutral site games against teams ranked 101-200, and away games against teams ranked 136-240

Record: 2-1

Wins

2/3 – No. 110 South Carolina – 84-75

2/7 – No. 92 Ole Miss – 79-68

Losses

1/3 – No. 90 Mississippi State – 101-98

Quadrant 4 games

Quadrant 4 games are home games against teams ranked 161 or higher, neutral site games against teams ranked 201 or higher, and away contests against teams ranked 241 or higher

Record: 7-0

Wins

11/8 – No. 325 Lafayette – W 97-60

11/12 – No. 324 FDU – W 93-58

11/15 – No. 355 Kansas City – W 71-55

11/18 – No. 357 Rider – W 99-65

12/8 – No. 280 Southern – W 95-69

12/16 – No. 281 Le Moyne – W 95-53

12/22 – No. 346 Maryland-Eastern Shore – W 94-71

Losses

None

The Chaminade game in the Maui Invitational does not count toward NET as the Silverswords are a Division II team.