Texas' Recruiting Approach Only Works if it Lands Elite Talent Like Kasi Currie

I love a good evaluation. There is a ton of variability in what many of these players can become, whether it's physical maturity, mental maturity, or both. Look no further than T'Vondre Sweat, whose size was always going to explode as he got older but who also needed to mature in ways many young men his age needed to in order to maximize. Staffs that can properly evaluate have a major advantage over those who aren't as good at it. After all, it's a whole lot easier to develop players when you nailed the evaluation.