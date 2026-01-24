Texas Recruiting Update: Road Stops, In-Home Visits, and New Offers Across the South

Texas Recruiting Update: Road Stops, In-Home Visits, and New Offers Across the Southby: Charlie Williams1 hour agoRead In AppNov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn ImagesTexas coaches were on the road recruiting hard, checking in on familiar targets and extending new offers across the 2027 and 2028 classes in multiple states.