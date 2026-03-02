Texas remains No. 3 in D1Baseball's top 25

Despite being the only undefeated team in the top 10 of D1Baseball’s top 25, the Texas Longhorns remained No. 3 in the publication’s latest rankings.

Texas logged another undefeated week to improve to 11-0 on the season. The Longhorns run-ruled UTRGV 14-0 on Tuesday then took home the BRUCE BOLT College Classic in Houston thanks to wins over Coastal Carolina, Baylor, and Ohio State.

The Longhorns remained behind No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 LSU, who both suffered their first defeats of the season.

Southeastern Conference teams in the top 25 included No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Auburn, No. 9 Florida, No. 11 Georgia, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 21 Kentucky, and No. 22 Texas A&M.

Teams on Texas’ schedule in the top 25 included No. 16 Coastal Carolina and No. 25 UTSA. Texas is back in action on Tuesday when it welcomes Houston Christian to UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Then, USC Upstate heads to town for the final non-conference series of the 2026 season.