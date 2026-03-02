Skip to main content
Texas
Texas remains No. 3 in D1Baseball's top 25

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook29 minutes agojosephcook89

Despite being the only undefeated team in the top 10 of D1Baseball’s top 25, the Texas Longhorns remained No. 3 in the publication’s latest rankings.

Texas logged another undefeated week to improve to 11-0 on the season. The Longhorns run-ruled UTRGV 14-0 on Tuesday then took home the BRUCE BOLT College Classic in Houston thanks to wins over Coastal Carolina, Baylor, and Ohio State.

The Longhorns remained behind No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 LSU, who both suffered their first defeats of the season.

Southeastern Conference teams in the top 25 included No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Auburn, No. 9 Florida, No. 11 Georgia, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 21 Kentucky, and No. 22 Texas A&M.

Teams on Texas’ schedule in the top 25 included No. 16 Coastal Carolina and No. 25 UTSA. Texas is back in action on Tuesday when it welcomes Houston Christian to UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Then, USC Upstate heads to town for the final non-conference series of the 2026 season.

D1Baseball Top 25

  1. UCLA Bruins
  2. LSU Tigers
  3. Texas Longhorns
  4. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  6. Arkansas Razorbacks
  7. Auburn Tigers
  8. North Carolina Tar Heels
  9. Florida Gators
  10. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  11. Georgia Bulldogs
  12. Oklahoma Sooners
  13. NC State Wolfpack
  14. Clemson Tigers
  15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
  17. TCU Horned Frogs
  18. Oregon State Beavers
  19. Tennessee Volunteers
  20. Florida State Seminoles
  21. Kentucky Wildcats
  22. Texas A&M Aggies
  23. West Virginia Mountaineers
  24. Miami Hurricanes
  25. UTSA Roadrunners

