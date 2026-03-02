Texas remains No. 3 in D1Baseball's top 25
Despite being the only undefeated team in the top 10 of D1Baseball’s top 25, the Texas Longhorns remained No. 3 in the publication’s latest rankings.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]
Texas logged another undefeated week to improve to 11-0 on the season. The Longhorns run-ruled UTRGV 14-0 on Tuesday then took home the BRUCE BOLT College Classic in Houston thanks to wins over Coastal Carolina, Baylor, and Ohio State.
The Longhorns remained behind No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 LSU, who both suffered their first defeats of the season.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Bruin Report Online joins On3 | Rivals
Legendary UCLA fan site joins network
- 2Breaking
Buff Stampede joins On3 | Rivals
Historic Colorado fan site joins network
- 3New
Dominiq Ponder
Details emerge on QB's death
- 4
AP Poll Projection
Major hoops shakeup coming
- 5
Chad Baker-Mazara
USC announces no longer on team
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Southeastern Conference teams in the top 25 included No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Auburn, No. 9 Florida, No. 11 Georgia, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 21 Kentucky, and No. 22 Texas A&M.
Teams on Texas’ schedule in the top 25 included No. 16 Coastal Carolina and No. 25 UTSA. Texas is back in action on Tuesday when it welcomes Houston Christian to UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Then, USC Upstate heads to town for the final non-conference series of the 2026 season.
D1Baseball Top 25
- UCLA Bruins
- LSU Tigers
- Texas Longhorns
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Auburn Tigers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Florida Gators
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Oklahoma Sooners
- NC State Wolfpack
- Clemson Tigers
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Oregon State Beavers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Florida State Seminoles
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Texas A&M Aggies
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Miami Hurricanes
- UTSA Roadrunners