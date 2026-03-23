Texas remains No. 2 in the D1Baseball top 25 after 2-2 week

After losing back-to-back games to start the week with a miserable midweek loss to Tarleton State and a blown lead late Friday night against No. 5 Auburn, the Texas Longhorns bounced back with two key wins to take a top-five Southeastern Conference series on the road. As a result, Texas remained the No. 2 team in D1Baseball’s top 25.

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A 6-1 loss to the Texans on Tuesday went down as the Longhorns’ first midweek loss of the year. Then on Friday at Auburn, the Longhorns saw a 3-1 ninth-inning lead evaporate after a simple base hit to center field slipped under Aiden Robbins’ glove. Robbins, who had been the hero in the top half of the inning with a solo home run, made the mistake that allowed all three Tigers on base to score to take game one of the series.

Texas responded with a 7-6 win on Saturday that gave Auburn its first SEC loss of the season. The ninth inning was once again hairy as Auburn loaded the bases with two outs down 7-6. Thomas Burns earned the save after 1.1 innings of work where three of the four outs were strikeouts. The lone exception was the final groundout to end the game.

It was much smoother sailing on Sunday as Texas scored two in the second thanks to a Casey Borba homer, two in the fourth thanks to a Carson Tinney RBI single, and one in the fifth via Adrian Rodriguez scoring on a double play. Texas’ five-man pitching effort allowed four total hits, and Sam Cozart, Ethan Walker, Brett Crossland, and Max Grubbs combined to allow only one hit in the final five innings.

UCLA remained the No. 1 team in the nation. SEC teams in the top 25 included Texas, Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Teams from Texas’ schedule in the top 25 included Coastal Carolina.

Texas travels to Houston to play the Cougars on Tuesday before welcoming rival Oklahoma for a three game series. It’ll be the first time both Texas and Oklahoma are in the top 10 ahead of their matchup since 2009.