Texas remains No. 2 in the D1Baseball top 25 after 3-1 week

Texas’ week began with a loss to Houston, but finished with an exciting three-game sweep of then-No. 8 Oklahoma in the baseball version of the Red River Shootout. But Texas did not move up in the D1Baseball top 25, remining the No. 2 team in the nation behind the UCLA Bruins.

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The Longhorns won 14-0 on Thursday, 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday, and 5-4 in 10 innings on Saturday to sweep the Sooners. Texas improved to 23-4 and are tied for first in the Southeastern Conference with a 7-2 record. Mississippi State and Georgia are also 7-2.

Other SEC teams in the D1Baseball top 25 are No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 5 Georgia, No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 16 Alabama, No. 17 Arkansas, No. 18 Auburn, No. 20 Texas A&M, No. 21 Florida, and No. 24 Kentucky. Teams from Texas’ non-conference schedule in the top 25 include No. 14 Coastal Carolina.

Texas will face Texas State on Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field before traveling to South Carolina for a Thursday through Saturday series against the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is 13-16 overall and 1-8 in SEC play and recently fired head coach Paul Mainieri.

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SEC Standings