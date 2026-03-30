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Texas remains No. 2 in the D1Baseball top 25 after 3-1 week

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook21 minutes agojosephcook89

Texas’ week began with a loss to Houston, but finished with an exciting three-game sweep of then-No. 8 Oklahoma in the baseball version of the Red River Shootout. But Texas did not move up in the D1Baseball top 25, remining the No. 2 team in the nation behind the UCLA Bruins.

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The Longhorns won 14-0 on Thursday, 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday, and 5-4 in 10 innings on Saturday to sweep the Sooners. Texas improved to 23-4 and are tied for first in the Southeastern Conference with a 7-2 record. Mississippi State and Georgia are also 7-2.

Other SEC teams in the D1Baseball top 25 are No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 5 Georgia, No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 16 Alabama, No. 17 Arkansas, No. 18 Auburn, No. 20 Texas A&M, No. 21 Florida, and No. 24 Kentucky. Teams from Texas’ non-conference schedule in the top 25 include No. 14 Coastal Carolina.

Texas will face Texas State on Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field before traveling to South Carolina for a Thursday through Saturday series against the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is 13-16 overall and 1-8 in SEC play and recently fired head coach Paul Mainieri.

D1Baseball Top 25

  1. UCLA Bruins
  2. Texas Longhorns
  3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  4. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  5. Georgia Bulldogs
  6. North Carolina Tar Heels
  7. Florida State Seminoles
  8. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  9. Oregon State Beavers
  10. Virginia Cavaliers
  11. Oklahoma Sooners
  12. USC Trojans
  13. West Virginia Mountaineers
  14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
  15. Oregon Ducks
  16. Alabama Crimson Tide
  17. Arkansas Razorbacks
  18. Auburn Tigers
  19. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  20. Texas A&M Aggies
  21. Florida Gators
  22. Boston College Eagles
  23. UCF Knights
  24. Kentucky Wildcats
  25. Arizona State Sun Devils

SEC Standings

confcpctoverallopcthomeroadneutralstrk
Mississippi State7-20.77824-40.85717-04-33-1W8
Texas7-20.77823-40.85217-23-23-0W3
Georgia7-20.77823-60.79320-53-10-0W3
Florida6-30.66723-60.79316-36-31-0W4
Alabama6-30.66722-70.75917-12-53-1W7
Texas A&M5-40.55622-50.81516-24-22-1W5
Kentucky5-40.55621-60.77813-18-50-0L2
Vanderbilt5-40.55617-120.58616-40-31-5W4
Auburn4-50.44420-70.74113-43-34-0L3
Oklahoma4-50.44419-80.70413-32-54-0L3
Arkansas4-50.44419-100.65514-82-13-1L3
LSU4-50.44419-100.65515-71-33-0W2
Ole Miss3-60.33319-100.65517-41-41-2L4
Tennessee3-60.33318-100.64315-41-52-1L3
Missouri1-80.11117-120.58610-61-56-1L4
South Carolina1-80.11113-160.44812-61-80-2L4

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