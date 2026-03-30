Texas remains No. 2 in the D1Baseball top 25 after 3-1 week
Texas’ week began with a loss to Houston, but finished with an exciting three-game sweep of then-No. 8 Oklahoma in the baseball version of the Red River Shootout. But Texas did not move up in the D1Baseball top 25, remining the No. 2 team in the nation behind the UCLA Bruins.
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The Longhorns won 14-0 on Thursday, 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday, and 5-4 in 10 innings on Saturday to sweep the Sooners. Texas improved to 23-4 and are tied for first in the Southeastern Conference with a 7-2 record. Mississippi State and Georgia are also 7-2.
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Other SEC teams in the D1Baseball top 25 are No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 5 Georgia, No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 16 Alabama, No. 17 Arkansas, No. 18 Auburn, No. 20 Texas A&M, No. 21 Florida, and No. 24 Kentucky. Teams from Texas’ non-conference schedule in the top 25 include No. 14 Coastal Carolina.
Texas will face Texas State on Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field before traveling to South Carolina for a Thursday through Saturday series against the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is 13-16 overall and 1-8 in SEC play and recently fired head coach Paul Mainieri.
D1Baseball Top 25
- UCLA Bruins
- Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Georgia Bulldogs
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Florida State Seminoles
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Oregon State Beavers
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- USC Trojans
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Oregon Ducks
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Auburn Tigers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Florida Gators
- Boston College Eagles
- UCF Knights
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Arizona State Sun Devils
SEC Standings
|conf
|cpct
|overall
|opct
|home
|road
|neutral
|strk
|Mississippi State
|7-2
|0.778
|24-4
|0.857
|17-0
|4-3
|3-1
|W8
|Texas
|7-2
|0.778
|23-4
|0.852
|17-2
|3-2
|3-0
|W3
|Georgia
|7-2
|0.778
|23-6
|0.793
|20-5
|3-1
|0-0
|W3
|Florida
|6-3
|0.667
|23-6
|0.793
|16-3
|6-3
|1-0
|W4
|Alabama
|6-3
|0.667
|22-7
|0.759
|17-1
|2-5
|3-1
|W7
|Texas A&M
|5-4
|0.556
|22-5
|0.815
|16-2
|4-2
|2-1
|W5
|Kentucky
|5-4
|0.556
|21-6
|0.778
|13-1
|8-5
|0-0
|L2
|Vanderbilt
|5-4
|0.556
|17-12
|0.586
|16-4
|0-3
|1-5
|W4
|Auburn
|4-5
|0.444
|20-7
|0.741
|13-4
|3-3
|4-0
|L3
|Oklahoma
|4-5
|0.444
|19-8
|0.704
|13-3
|2-5
|4-0
|L3
|Arkansas
|4-5
|0.444
|19-10
|0.655
|14-8
|2-1
|3-1
|L3
|LSU
|4-5
|0.444
|19-10
|0.655
|15-7
|1-3
|3-0
|W2
|Ole Miss
|3-6
|0.333
|19-10
|0.655
|17-4
|1-4
|1-2
|L4
|Tennessee
|3-6
|0.333
|18-10
|0.643
|15-4
|1-5
|2-1
|L3
|Missouri
|1-8
|0.111
|17-12
|0.586
|10-6
|1-5
|6-1
|L4
|South Carolina
|1-8
|0.111
|13-16
|0.448
|12-6
|1-8
|0-2
|L4