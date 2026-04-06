Skip to main content
Texas
Join Now

Texas remains No. 2 in the D1Baseball top 25 ahead of weekend matchup with Texas A&M

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook30 minutes agojosephcook89

Texas remained the No. 2 team in the country in the D1Baseball top 25.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

The Longhorns are 26-5 and completed a 3-1 week as the No. 2 team in the nation. Texas defeated Texas State on Tuesday before traveling to Columbia, S.C. for a Thursday through Saturday series with the South Carolina Gamecocks. After dropping game one 9-1, the Longhorns bounced back with 5-3 and 4-1 wins to take the series and improve to 9-3 in the Southeastern Conference.

Texas sits alone in second place in the SEC, one game back of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Other SEC teams in the top 25 included No. 4 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Mississippi State, No. 15 Auburn, No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 22 Arkansas, No. 24 LSU, and No. 25 Ole Miss. Teams from Texas’ schedule in the top 25 included No. 11 Coastal Carolina.

Texas will face Incarnate Word this week before traveling to Texas A&M for a weekend series.

D1Baseball Top 25

  1. UCLA Bruins
  2. Texas Longhorns
  3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  4. Georgia Bulldogs
  5. Florida State Seminoles
  6. North Carolina Tar Heels
  7. Oregon State Beavers
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide
  9. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  10. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  11. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
  12. UCF Knights
  13. Virginia Cavaliers
  14. USC Trojans
  15. Auburn Tigers
  16. Oklahoma Sooners
  17. West Virginia Mountaineers
  18. Texas A&M Aggies
  19. Nebraska Cornuskers
  20. Arizona State Sun Devils
  21. Oregon Ducks
  22. Arkansas Razorbacks
  23. Boston College Eagles
  24. LSU Tigers
  25. Ole Miss Rebels

SEC Standings

confcpctoverallopcthomeroadneutralstrk
Georgia10-20.83327-60.81821-56-10-0W7
Texas9-30.75026-50.83918-25-33-0W2
Alabama8-40.66725-80.75817-15-63-1W1
Texas A&M7-50.58325-60.80619-34-22-1W2
Mississippi State7-50.58325-70.78118-34-33-1L3
Florida7-50.58324-90.72717-66-31-0L1
Kentucky6-60.50023-80.74215-38-50-0L1
Auburn6-60.50022-90.71015-53-44-0W1
LSU6-60.50022-110.66716-73-43-0W1
Vanderbilt6-60.50019-140.57617-41-51-5L2
Oklahoma5-70.41721-100.67714-53-54-0L1
Ole Miss5-70.41722-110.66718-43-51-2W1
Arkansas5-70.41720-130.60614-83-43-1L1
Tennessee4-80.33320-120.62517-61-52-1L1
Missouri3-90.25019-140.57610-73-66-1W1
South Carolina2-100.16715-180.45514-81-80-2L2

You may also like