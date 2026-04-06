Texas remains No. 2 in the D1Baseball top 25 ahead of weekend matchup with Texas A&M

Texas remained the No. 2 team in the country in the D1Baseball top 25.

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The Longhorns are 26-5 and completed a 3-1 week as the No. 2 team in the nation. Texas defeated Texas State on Tuesday before traveling to Columbia, S.C. for a Thursday through Saturday series with the South Carolina Gamecocks. After dropping game one 9-1, the Longhorns bounced back with 5-3 and 4-1 wins to take the series and improve to 9-3 in the Southeastern Conference.

Texas sits alone in second place in the SEC, one game back of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Other SEC teams in the top 25 included No. 4 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Mississippi State, No. 15 Auburn, No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 22 Arkansas, No. 24 LSU, and No. 25 Ole Miss. Teams from Texas’ schedule in the top 25 included No. 11 Coastal Carolina.

Texas will face Incarnate Word this week before traveling to Texas A&M for a weekend series.

UCLA Bruins Texas Longhorns Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Georgia Bulldogs Florida State Seminoles North Carolina Tar Heels Oregon State Beavers Alabama Crimson Tide Mississippi State Bulldogs Southern Miss Golden Eagles Coastal Carolina Chanticleers UCF Knights Virginia Cavaliers USC Trojans Auburn Tigers Oklahoma Sooners West Virginia Mountaineers Texas A&M Aggies Nebraska Cornuskers Arizona State Sun Devils Oregon Ducks Arkansas Razorbacks Boston College Eagles LSU Tigers Ole Miss Rebels

SEC Standings