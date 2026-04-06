Texas remains No. 2 in the D1Baseball top 25 ahead of weekend matchup with Texas A&M
Texas remained the No. 2 team in the country in the D1Baseball top 25.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]
The Longhorns are 26-5 and completed a 3-1 week as the No. 2 team in the nation. Texas defeated Texas State on Tuesday before traveling to Columbia, S.C. for a Thursday through Saturday series with the South Carolina Gamecocks. After dropping game one 9-1, the Longhorns bounced back with 5-3 and 4-1 wins to take the series and improve to 9-3 in the Southeastern Conference.
Texas sits alone in second place in the SEC, one game back of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Other SEC teams in the top 25 included No. 4 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Mississippi State, No. 15 Auburn, No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 22 Arkansas, No. 24 LSU, and No. 25 Ole Miss. Teams from Texas’ schedule in the top 25 included No. 11 Coastal Carolina.
Texas will face Incarnate Word this week before traveling to Texas A&M for a weekend series.
D1Baseball Top 25
- UCLA Bruins
- Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Florida State Seminoles
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Oregon State Beavers
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- UCF Knights
- Virginia Cavaliers
- USC Trojans
- Auburn Tigers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Nebraska Cornuskers
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Oregon Ducks
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Boston College Eagles
- LSU Tigers
- Ole Miss Rebels
SEC Standings
|conf
|cpct
|overall
|opct
|home
|road
|neutral
|strk
|Georgia
|10-2
|0.833
|27-6
|0.818
|21-5
|6-1
|0-0
|W7
|Texas
|9-3
|0.750
|26-5
|0.839
|18-2
|5-3
|3-0
|W2
|Alabama
|8-4
|0.667
|25-8
|0.758
|17-1
|5-6
|3-1
|W1
|Texas A&M
|7-5
|0.583
|25-6
|0.806
|19-3
|4-2
|2-1
|W2
|Mississippi State
|7-5
|0.583
|25-7
|0.781
|18-3
|4-3
|3-1
|L3
|Florida
|7-5
|0.583
|24-9
|0.727
|17-6
|6-3
|1-0
|L1
|Kentucky
|6-6
|0.500
|23-8
|0.742
|15-3
|8-5
|0-0
|L1
|Auburn
|6-6
|0.500
|22-9
|0.710
|15-5
|3-4
|4-0
|W1
|LSU
|6-6
|0.500
|22-11
|0.667
|16-7
|3-4
|3-0
|W1
|Vanderbilt
|6-6
|0.500
|19-14
|0.576
|17-4
|1-5
|1-5
|L2
|Oklahoma
|5-7
|0.417
|21-10
|0.677
|14-5
|3-5
|4-0
|L1
|Ole Miss
|5-7
|0.417
|22-11
|0.667
|18-4
|3-5
|1-2
|W1
|Arkansas
|5-7
|0.417
|20-13
|0.606
|14-8
|3-4
|3-1
|L1
|Tennessee
|4-8
|0.333
|20-12
|0.625
|17-6
|1-5
|2-1
|L1
|Missouri
|3-9
|0.250
|19-14
|0.576
|10-7
|3-6
|6-1
|W1
|South Carolina
|2-10
|0.167
|15-18
|0.455
|14-8
|1-8
|0-2
|L2