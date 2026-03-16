Texas remains No. 2 in the D1Baseball top 25

After a 3-1 week that included the first road win of the season at Texas State and a 2-1 series win over the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas remained the No. 2 team in the country in the D1Baseball top 25.

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Texas suffered its first loss of the regular season on Friday in a 9-8 loss to the Rebels in 11 innings. Texas led by four runs entering the ninth but surrendered a 5-run inning in the top half and entered the bottom of the ninth down 8-7. Clutch hitting from Temo Becerra knotted things up and sent it to extras, but a run in the 11th was all the advantage Ole Miss needed.

The Longhorns then bounced back with dominant wins on Saturday (11-2) and Sunday (8-2) to take the opening SEC series.

Other SEC teams in the top 25 included No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 7 Georgia, No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 15 Kentucky, No. 18 Florida, No. 22 Tennessee, and No. 23 Texas A&M.

Teams on the Longhorns’ schedule in the top 25 were No. 16 Coastal Carolina. LSU and UTSA dropped out of the top 25.

Texas hosts Tarleton State on Tuesday before traveling to Auburn to take on the Tigers.

D1Baseball top 25

UCLA Bruins Texas Longhorns Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Arkansas Razorbacks Auburn Tigers Mississippi State Bulldogs Georgia Bulldogs Oklahoma Sooners Virginia Cavaliers NC State Wolfpack Florida State Seminoles Southern Miss Golden Eagles USC Trojans North Carolina Tar Heels Kentucky Wildcats Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Oregon State Beavers Florida Gators Clemson Tigers West Virginia Mountaineers Oregon Ducks Tennessee Volunteers Texas A&M Aggies Wake Forest Demon Deacons Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

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