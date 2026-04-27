Texas remains No. 4 in the D1Baseball top 25

Texas remained the No. 4 team in D1Baseball’s newly released top 25 on Monday following a 2-1 week punctuated by a series win at Vanderbilt.

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The Longhorns were once again behind No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 North Carolina, and No. 3 Georgia Tech.

By taking two-of-three from the Commodores, the Longhorns have now taken six of seven Southeastern Conference series this season. The Longhorns won 11-4 on Friday night thanks to a fantastic pitching effort from Dylan Volantis, dropped game two in a 6-0 loss on Saturday, then survived 4-3 in 10 innings on Sunday to take the series in Nashville.

Other SEC teams in the top 25 included No. 5 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 8 Auburn, No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 22 Arkansas, No. 24 Alabama, and No. 25 Florida. Teams from Texas’ schedule to make the top 25 included No. 9 Coastal Carolina.

Texas is set to host Sam Houston this Tuesday before the Mississippi State Bulldogs head to town for a Friday-Sunday weekend series to start the month of May.

D1Baseball top 25

UCLA Bruins North Carolina Tar Heels Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Texas Longhorns Georgia Bulldogs Oregon State Beavers Texas A&M Aggies Auburn Tigers Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Mississippi State Bulldogs Kansas Jayhawks Southern Miss Golden Eagles Oregon Ducks Florida State Seminoles Oklahoma Sooners Nebraska Cornhuskers Ole Miss Rebels West Virginia Mountaineers Arizona State Sun Devils Boston College Eagles USC Trojans Arkansas Razorbacks Virginia Cavaliers Alabama Crimson Tide Florida Gators

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