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Texas remains No. 4 in the D1Baseball top 25

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook2 hours agojosephcook89

Following a weekend where the Texas Longhorns took two of three from the Alabama Crimson Tide, D1Baseball kept Jim Schlossnagle’s club in the No. 4 spot in its weekly top 25. Alabama, who entered the weekend at No. 11, dropped two spots to No. 13.

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Texas is currently 30-8 and 11-6 in SEC play, placing the Longhorns 1.5 games back of first-place Georgia and one game behind the Texas A&M Aggies.

UCLA remained the No. 1 team in D1Baseball’s rankings, while North Carolina and Georgia Tech traded places ahead of the Longhorns. UNC is now No. 2 and the Yellow Jackets hold the No. 3 spot.

Other SEC teams in the rankings include No. 5 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Alabama, No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 21 Florida, and No. 24 Arkansas. Teams from Texas’ schedule in the top 25 include No. 9 Coastal Carolina.

Texas welcomes Air Force this weekend for a midweek matchup before travelling to Nashville for a three-game series with Vanderbilt.

D1Baseball top 25

  1. UCLA
  2. North Carolina
  3. Georgia Tech
  4. Texas
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon State
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Florida State
  9. Coastal Carolina
  10. Virginia
  11. Auburn
  12. West Virginia
  13. Alabama
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Mississippi State
  16. Kansas
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Southern Miss
  19. Oregon
  20. Nebraska
  21. Florida
  22. Boston College
  23. Southern Cal
  24. Arkansas
  25. Arizona State

SEC Standings

confcpctoverallopcthomeroadneutralstrk
Georgia13-50.72232-90.78024-78-20-0W2
Texas A&M12-50.70631-70.81622-37-32-1W6
TEXAS_PRIMARY_LOGOTexas11-60.64730-80.78922-35-53-0L1
Mississippi State10-80.55630-100.75019-68-33-1W4
Ole Miss10-80.55629-120.70722-45-62-2L1
Auburn10-80.55627-120.69218-75-54-0W2
Oklahoma10-80.55627-120.69217-56-64-1W3
Florida10-80.55628-130.68318-99-41-0L2
Alabama9-90.50028-130.68318-47-83-1W1
Arkansas9-90.50026-150.63416-106-44-1L2
Vanderbilt9-90.50024-170.58519-64-61-5W2
Kentucky8-100.44426-120.68417-59-70-0L2
Tennessee8-100.44426-140.65020-84-52-1W1
LSU6-120.33323-180.56117-113-73-0L3
South Carolina5-130.27819-220.46315-124-80-2L3
Missouri3-150.16720-200.50011-103-96-1L6

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