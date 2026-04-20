Texas remains No. 4 in the D1Baseball top 25

Following a weekend where the Texas Longhorns took two of three from the Alabama Crimson Tide, D1Baseball kept Jim Schlossnagle’s club in the No. 4 spot in its weekly top 25. Alabama, who entered the weekend at No. 11, dropped two spots to No. 13.

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Texas is currently 30-8 and 11-6 in SEC play, placing the Longhorns 1.5 games back of first-place Georgia and one game behind the Texas A&M Aggies.

UCLA remained the No. 1 team in D1Baseball’s rankings, while North Carolina and Georgia Tech traded places ahead of the Longhorns. UNC is now No. 2 and the Yellow Jackets hold the No. 3 spot.

Other SEC teams in the rankings include No. 5 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Alabama, No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 21 Florida, and No. 24 Arkansas. Teams from Texas’ schedule in the top 25 include No. 9 Coastal Carolina.

Texas welcomes Air Force this weekend for a midweek matchup before travelling to Nashville for a three-game series with Vanderbilt.

UCLA North Carolina Georgia Tech Texas Georgia Oregon State Texas A&M Florida State Coastal Carolina Virginia Auburn West Virginia Alabama Oklahoma Mississippi State Kansas Ole Miss Southern Miss Oregon Nebraska Florida Boston College Southern Cal Arkansas Arizona State

SEC Standings