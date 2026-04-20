Texas remains No. 4 in the D1Baseball top 25
Following a weekend where the Texas Longhorns took two of three from the Alabama Crimson Tide, D1Baseball kept Jim Schlossnagle’s club in the No. 4 spot in its weekly top 25. Alabama, who entered the weekend at No. 11, dropped two spots to No. 13.
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Texas is currently 30-8 and 11-6 in SEC play, placing the Longhorns 1.5 games back of first-place Georgia and one game behind the Texas A&M Aggies.
UCLA remained the No. 1 team in D1Baseball’s rankings, while North Carolina and Georgia Tech traded places ahead of the Longhorns. UNC is now No. 2 and the Yellow Jackets hold the No. 3 spot.
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Other SEC teams in the rankings include No. 5 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Alabama, No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 21 Florida, and No. 24 Arkansas. Teams from Texas’ schedule in the top 25 include No. 9 Coastal Carolina.
Texas welcomes Air Force this weekend for a midweek matchup before travelling to Nashville for a three-game series with Vanderbilt.
D1Baseball top 25
- UCLA
- North Carolina
- Georgia Tech
- Texas
- Georgia
- Oregon State
- Texas A&M
- Florida State
- Coastal Carolina
- Virginia
- Auburn
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Mississippi State
- Kansas
- Ole Miss
- Southern Miss
- Oregon
- Nebraska
- Florida
- Boston College
- Southern Cal
- Arkansas
- Arizona State
SEC Standings
|conf
|cpct
|overall
|opct
|home
|road
|neutral
|strk
|Georgia
|13-5
|0.722
|32-9
|0.780
|24-7
|8-2
|0-0
|W2
|Texas A&M
|12-5
|0.706
|31-7
|0.816
|22-3
|7-3
|2-1
|W6
|Texas
|11-6
|0.647
|30-8
|0.789
|22-3
|5-5
|3-0
|L1
|Mississippi State
|10-8
|0.556
|30-10
|0.750
|19-6
|8-3
|3-1
|W4
|Ole Miss
|10-8
|0.556
|29-12
|0.707
|22-4
|5-6
|2-2
|L1
|Auburn
|10-8
|0.556
|27-12
|0.692
|18-7
|5-5
|4-0
|W2
|Oklahoma
|10-8
|0.556
|27-12
|0.692
|17-5
|6-6
|4-1
|W3
|Florida
|10-8
|0.556
|28-13
|0.683
|18-9
|9-4
|1-0
|L2
|Alabama
|9-9
|0.500
|28-13
|0.683
|18-4
|7-8
|3-1
|W1
|Arkansas
|9-9
|0.500
|26-15
|0.634
|16-10
|6-4
|4-1
|L2
|Vanderbilt
|9-9
|0.500
|24-17
|0.585
|19-6
|4-6
|1-5
|W2
|Kentucky
|8-10
|0.444
|26-12
|0.684
|17-5
|9-7
|0-0
|L2
|Tennessee
|8-10
|0.444
|26-14
|0.650
|20-8
|4-5
|2-1
|W1
|LSU
|6-12
|0.333
|23-18
|0.561
|17-11
|3-7
|3-0
|L3
|South Carolina
|5-13
|0.278
|19-22
|0.463
|15-12
|4-8
|0-2
|L3
|Missouri
|3-15
|0.167
|20-20
|0.500
|11-10
|3-9
|6-1
|L6