Texas Rewatch: Texas Ends the Season on a High Note Against Michigan

A nice win to cap off an interesting season… What did we learn from the Citrus Bowl?

The rewatch discussion provides a detailed and analytical breakdown of Texas’ football victory over Michigan, emphasizing key performances, strategic adjustments, and areas needing improvement.

The hosts begin with a positive tone, highlighting the win as a morale booster. Arch Manning’s quarterback play is praised for his dual-threat capabilities, especially his speed and ability to extend plays, though there are notes on some missed opportunities and drops by receivers. The running back position, anchored by Christian Clark, showed significant progress, with Clark demonstrating patience, physicality, and versatility, suggesting he could be a major contributor next season.

Wide receiver performance was mixed due to injuries and inconsistent play, prompting calls for a clear number one receiver to support Arch. Tight ends, particularly Spencer Shannon and Nick Townsend, showed encouraging signs with blocking and route running, although Townsend still needs refinement. The offensive line played better compared to earlier in the season, managing zero sacks and generating solid run blocking despite penalties, but still requiring improvement.

Defensively, despite missing several starters, Texas held Michigan to 27 points. The defense implemented a Tampa 2 scheme effectively, showing physicality and resilience, especially in responding to Michigan’s surges. Key defensive players like Ty’Anthony Smith, Jelani McDonald, and Warren Roberson stood out for their impact plays and aggression. Special teams were a low point, with notable issues in ball security and coverage, though some individual plays were positive.

The overall tone is optimistic for Texas’ future, with anticipation of a national championship run next year, contingent on key positional improvements, especially at wide receiver and linebacker depth, and continued development of Arch Manning as a premier quarterback.

