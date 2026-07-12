Texas RHP Thomas Burns selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 8th round of the 2026 MLB Draft

The fireballing reliever Thomas Burns is headed to the pros, being selected 227th overall by the Minnesota Twins

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Burns is the second Longhorn pitcher selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, going over 100 picks after Ruger Riojas, the 100th pick in the draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. Prep commits like Brody Bumila and Cooper Harris have also been selected.

The righty came to Texas in 2025, joining Jim Schlossnagle in his first year on campus as a high leverage relief arm. As the year went on, Burns became one of the two most vital arms in the bullpen for Schlossnagle and pitching coach Max Weiner, using him in 10 SEC games with a 3.37 ERA but just a 1.02 WHIP.

With star Freshman Dylan Volantis expected to start in 2026, Burns was seen as the clear closing option for the Longhorns, but early season struggles ended up costing Burns that spot after a disasterous mid to late March.

But to Burns’ credit, he never wavered in his pursuit to be a key arm on an Omaha roster. He’d work as a role player throughout April before seeing his leverage opportunities move up a tick after a solid 3 1/3 in a loss against Vanderbilt.

He pitched twice in a giant series against Mississippi State, and combined for three innings in three appearances in the postseason, two of which were incredibly important for Texas’ regional and super regional runs.

Burns does hold another year of eligibility, but Inside Texas believes he is headed pro. He has the opportunity to join his catcher, Carson Tinney, the first Longhorn drafted at 43 overall to the Twins as well.

Burns is fireballer, hitting triple digits multiple times throughout his Texas career while still possessing command of a secondary pitch.

His fastball may be one of the best in the process, but what does the rest of his profile look like?

MLB.com had this to say about Burns:

A Wisconsin high school product, Burns began his college career by headlining Arizona State’s rotation before shoulder tendinitis ended his freshman season after six starts. He has operated out of Texas’ bullpen the last two years, impressing with his fastball but never throwing enough strikes to lock down the closer’s role. He recorded a 5.64 ERA this season despite striking out 42 percent of the batters he faced.

Burns parks at 95-98 mph and peaks at 100 with a fastball that plays even better than its velocity because of the riding action he creates coming out of a nearly over-the-top arm slot. His upper-80s cutter can be a plus pitch when it’s on, but he almost never lands it for strikes, and it remains to be seen how effective it will be against pro hitters. His mid-80s changeup lacks life and often misses the zone so badly that it elicits few chases.

The effort in Burns’ delivery has resulted in a 16 percent walk rate in three college seasons. Though he’s one of the more intriguing pure relievers in the Draft and possesses an explosive fastball, it will be hard to trust him in high-leverage situations unless he improves his well-below-average control and command. Few college pitchers can match his ability to get in-zone swings and misses with three different pitches, but he has so much difficulty finding the zone.